Humbert has to save three break points before securing a monumental hold; had Sonego gone in front with a break, the match would’ve felt close to over but not it’s anything but. Share

Look at that! Sonego, now serving for the third set at 6-4 2-6, nails a succession of first serves, holds to love, and now leads Humbert by two sets to one. He played a very poor second, but either side has looked smart. Oh, and Osaka breaks Bronzetti at the first time of asking in their decider – there’s some frustration in the booming forehand that seals the deal. Share

Sonego saves break point and consolidates thanks to some substantial first serves; he’s two games away from a 2-1 lead, while Osaka, down set point, wallops a forehand that looks like it drops out … only for the umpire to call it in. Bronzetti isn’t sure, to say the least – I think there’s a dispute about which mark is the correct one – and when she earns another opportunity, Osaka swipes a forehand wide and that’s one set all on Chatrier! Osaka 6-1 4-6 Bronzetti Share

Oh and Rublev has ceased self-flagellating for long enough to break Daniel in set three; he leads 6-2 6-7 2-1. Share

It’s a strange match, this Humver v Sonego affair; neither man can sustain good play, momentum fluctuating unpredictably. And it’s the Italian back in the ascendancy, breaking for 4-3 in set three; two holds and he’ll lead 2-1. Share

Though Osaka conjures a rousting forehand, flicking her wrist to send a winner hurtling cross-court, Bronzetti hangs in there for her hold and 4-3 lead in the second as Rubelv also holds, aking significant fuss in the process. He and Dnaiel are now 1-1 1-1. Share

Rublev is not a happy boy, shrieking as Daniel raises game-point and sagging as he converts it for 1-0 in the third; he’s hating this now. Humbert and Sonego, meanwhile, also level at a set apiece, are on serve in the third at 3-2 to the Frenchman, and Bronzetti has just saved two break points trailing Osaka 1-6 3-3, fighting her way to deuce. Share Updated at 07.03 EDT

Marie Bouzkova beats Dayana Yastremska (29) 6-2 6-4! Out goes the number 29 seed, Bouzkova moving on to meet Bouzas Maneiro or Fett. Share Updated at 06.59 EDT

On Chatrier, Bronzetti is ensconcing; she’s playing much better now and she leads in set two – on serve – 3-2 ,and on 12, Draper and De Jong are out Share Updated at 07.29 EDT

Daniel gets the mini-break and finds a terrific point to back it up, a deep backhand on to the baseline doing the dirty work; Rublev eventually yields and trails 2-5. This is getting interesting now, and as I type, Daniel blazes another backhand, this time a straight winner, then another on to the baseline, and what a time to hit a seam! He levels the match and is enjoying himself out there now! Rublev 6-2 (3)6-76 Daniel Share

Humbert holds for 4-6 6-2 1-0, likewise Daniel, so he and Rublev will now play a second-set tiebreak; Yastremska has forced a decider against Tomlanovic; and Bouzkova leads Kudermetova 6-4 5-4 (on serve). Share

Quicksmart, Rublev holds, forcing Daniel to go again almost immediately at 2-6 5-6 while, on Lenglen, Humbert and Sonego return, the former facing break point immediately. It’s a strange match so far in that each set has been dominated by a different player with no clue a momentum-shift was imminent, but Humbert saves himself with a monstrous forehand winner down the line; further deuces follow. Share

Rublev burns two more set points then goes long on a backhand down the line, Daniel noising up the crowd at he levels set two at 5-5 having lost the first 2-6. On Chatrier, things are more straightforward, Osaka playing nicely in taking the first set off Bronzetti 6-1. Share Updated at 06.44 EDT

Sonego finds himself down 15-40 serving to stay in set two at 2-5; a monster down the T followed by a huge forehand facilitates the overhead putaway. They then go back and forth to deuce to advantage as Rublev nets a return when up set point, a misfortune he accepts with typical equanimity, then Humbert sends a backhand spinning cross-court and that secures him the set. Humbert 4-6 6-2 Sonego Share

Ach, bad news for Lesia Tsurenko who, in the middle of what looks a decent first set against Donna Vekic, has hurt herself and had to retire when down 5-6. Better news, though, for Osaka, who’s merrily clouting away and leads Bronzetti 4-1. Share

Sonego is battling his way back into this, forcing Humbert to deuce as he serves for 4-6 4-1, but big serves and forehands secure the hold; a set apiece looks imminent. On Mathieu, meanwhile, Daniel is playing well in set two, trailing Rublev 2-6 3-3. Share

It’s so good to see Naomi Osaka thwacking it at a major. She holds in game one against Bronzetti, and if she wins, she’ll face Swiatek next – provided the champ wins too. Share

I knew I’d seen it before… Share

Ajla Tomljanović, wearing a natty rig, has taken the first set off Dayana Yastremska, the number 30 seed, 6-3. Ajla Tomljanović i Photograph: Clive Mason/Getty Images Share

Out of nowhere, Humbert breaks Sonego at the first time of asking in set two to trail 4-6 2-0. Again, this match could go on some time, and as I type, the Frenchman rushes through a consolidation for 4-6 3-0. That, I guess, is what happens when you have two well-matched players, neither of whom is quite good enough to sustain their top level. Share

We’ll soon be away on Chatrier; Lucia Bronzetti and Naomi Osaka are due in two minutes. Share

Huge first serves do the trick for Sonego, the game secured to 15 and with it the set, 6-4. He beat Humbert in three sets in last year’s round two, and he’s looking good again. Share

Sonego is out-thinking Humbert at the moment, every hold a mission for the local boy. But he ekes out another – on which point eek not eke is one of my favourite American spellings – so the Italian will now serve for set one at 5-4. Elsewhere, Bouzkova has taken the first off Kudermetova, finishing it off with a second break for 6-2. Share

Bouzkova leads Kudermetova 4-2, as Tomljanovic does to Yastremska; Rublev, meanwhile, has set point as Daniel serves then nets, and leads 6-2. Share

Sonego and Rublev both consolidate, so let’s have a think about the latter, who is so likeable and good, but not quite good enough to find a way when he really needs to – and doesn’t he know it. While losing to Francis Tiafoe – a player he’d expect to beat – in the quarters in New York, he broke down, and in the ATP Final whacked himself with his racket so hard he drew blood. He wants it so badly, but unlike other players less good than he, he doesn’t have a weapon so big it sometimes works against the best, nor a game that when it clicks can be unbeatable. I’d love for him to find a way, but I can’t see it. Share

Humbert nets a backhand and Sonego breaks for 3-2 in the first; Rublev does likewise to Daniel for 4-3. Share

Humbert is a hard-courter really, but lanky lefties are nasty on any surface and the clay is bouncing pretty high early doors. Sonego, though, is creative and brave – exactly what you don’t want in round one – and i’d not be surprised if this one goes long. So far, they’ve taken 13 minutes over three games, Humber leading 2-1. Share

We’re on serve in our two main matches, Hunbert leading Sonego – who’s just flipped low around the net for a cheeky winner – 1-0, while Rublev is 2-1 up on Daniel. Share

Also today, we’ve got Nicolas Jarry – keep an eye on him, he’s a threat – playing Corentin Moutet, a local boy with flair for weeks; second on 12, Jack Draper meets Jesper De Jong, a Dutch qualifier; and Richard Gasquet meets Borna Coric. Share

To begin with, I’m watching Andrey Rublev (6) v Taro Daniel – that’s a tricky start for the seed, who begins yet another quest to beat a higher-ranked player in a Slam. Otherwise, I’m on Ugo Humbert (17) v Lorenzo Sonego – that too should be fun – and Marie Bouzková v Veronika Kudermetova (29). Share