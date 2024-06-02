Preamble

Salut tout le monde et bienvenue à Roland-Garros 2-24 – jour huit!

And what a jour it should be! We begin on Lenglen with Olga Danilovic – a qualifier in terrific form, having seen away Marta Trevisan, Danielle Collins and Donna Vekic – against Marketa Vondrousova, the 21 runner-up and reigning Wimbledon champion. Not bad.

Then, first on Chatrier, Iga Swiatek meets Anastasia Potapova – who might just be finding her best self – before Coco Gauff faces the surging Elisabetta Cocciaretto, conqueror of Beatriz Haddad Maia and Liudmila Samsonova. Either of both could be classics.

Meantime, in the men’s competition we’ve an afternoon, Matteo Arnaldi – ejector of Andrey Rublev – taking on Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Felix Auger-Aliassime rucking Carlos Alcaraz. Toss in a bit of Hubie Hurkacz v Griggzy Dimitrov and Clara Tauson v Ons Jabeur, and we’ve got the day of the championships so far – by far. On y va!

Play: 11am local, 10am BST