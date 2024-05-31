Coco Gauff beat Dayana Yastremska in straight sets in the third round of the French Open today as the American third seed continued her bid to win a second grand slam.
Men’s No 2 seed Jannik Sinner, women’s world No 1 Iga Swiatek and two-time grand slam champion Carlos Alcaraz are also scheduled to play on Court Philippe-Chartrier. Andy Murray returns to the clay following his first-round singles exit to take part in the men’s doubles, paired alongside fellow Briton Dan Evans. Murray and Evans are slated fourth on Court 13 where they are set to take on South American duo Sebastian Baez and Thiago Seyboth Wild.
Meanwhile, French Open chiefs have banned alcohol from the stands following an incident involving David Goffin, in which the Belgian player claimed he was spat at during a raucous victory over Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard.
Follow all the latest tennis scores and results from day six at the French Open below.
Game, set! Jannik Sinner 6-4 Pavel Kotov*
(* denotes next to serve)
Lawrence Ostlere31 May 2024 14:02
Jannik Sinner 5-3 Pavel Kotov*
Jannik Sinner has earnt an early break, and he’s got his serving groove on in this first set, making it very hard for his Russian opponent. Sinner rattles off another hold to love, and he’s on the verge of clinching the opener already.
Lawrence Ostlere31 May 2024 13:51
Coco Gauff eases past Dayana Yastremska to reach French Open fourth round
The US Open champion, a finalist in Paris in 2022, won 6-2 6-4 to set up a meeting with Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto.
Gauff, 20, squandered a match point at 5-2 in the second set and faced three break points at 5-4.
But she got over the line eventually when Ukrainian Yastremska, the 30th seed, wafted a forehand wide.
Lawrence Ostlere31 May 2024 13:38
*Jannik Sinner 1-2 Pavel Kotov
A couple of early sniffs of a break for Sinner as he gets to 0-30 in the opening game of the match and then has three break points in the third game but Kotov holds both times. Still on serve in the early going of this one.
Luke Baker31 May 2024 13:27
French Open scores
Tiebreaks the order of the day on Lenglen and Court Simonne-Mathieu. Is there an upset brewing on the former? Sixth seed Andrey Rublev is in a dogfight with unfancied Matteo Arnaldi as the Russian loses a mammoth opening set 7-6 in just over an hour. Arnalidi saw a 4-1 lead in the tiebreak eradicated by Rublev but hit back to edge it 8-6!
Meanwhile, Olga Danilovic vs Donna Vekic went to a ‘10-point tiebreak’ in their deciding set and a back-and-forth encounter ended with Serbia’s Danilovic prevailing 10-8 to seal a remarkable comeback 0-6, 7-5, 7-6 triumph.
Luke Baker31 May 2024 13:19
Jannik Sinner heads on to court
Next up on Chatrier is second seed Jannik Sinner playing his third-round match in the men’s singles against Pavel Kotov of Russia. Kotov is a 25-year-old who has reached the third round of a grand slam for the first time in his career.
Sinner has cruised past Christopher Eubanks and Richard Gasquet, both in straight sets, so far at Roland Garros and will fancy his chances of a deep run. He’s slated to meet Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-finals
Luke Baker31 May 2024 13:06
GAME, SET AND MATCH! Coco Gauff 6-2, 6-4 Dayana Yastremska
Things got a bit hairy towards the end for Coco Gauff but she eventually seals GAME, SET AND MATCH to advance to the fourth round of the French Open! Even in that final game, Yastremska thundered a couple of unreturnable winners down the line to reach 15-40 but Gauff battled back to deuce and then shook off a double fault to take victory with her first match point.
The third seed will face 23-year-old Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto – who is having a career-best grand slam tournament this week – in round four.
Luke Baker31 May 2024 12:45
Coco Gauff* 6-2, 5-4 Dayana Yastremska
The rain is pitter-pattering down here at Roland Garros and Yastremska does her bit by holding serve, so Gauff will have a second attempt to serve out the match. She’ll be desperate to get it done before the rain gets any heavier
Here’s how Gauff initially moved a game away from victory, by the way.
Luke Baker31 May 2024 12:39
Coco Gauff 6-2, 5-3 Dayana Yastremska*
An absolutely epic eighth game of this second set but Dayana Yastremska eventually breaks Coco Gauff to stay alive in this match! The Ukrainian squanders a mammoth five break points before it’s sixth time lucky and narrows the gap to 5-3.
Gauff saw a match point slip by but she still has a break of serve in hand. Yastremska will now try to ensure that Coco at least has to serve the match out by holding here
Luke Baker31 May 2024 12:35
French Open scores
As Gauff looks to seal the win on Chatrier, a quick whizz around the courts for you.
Men’s sixth seed Andrey Rublev is just about underway on Lenglen in his third-round encounter with Matteo Arnaldi of Italy, while Olga Danilovic has broken back against Donna Vekic in their deciding set, so it’s 3-3 there.
A couple of Brits in men’s doubles action as Lloyd Glasspool, alongside Dutch partner Jean-Julien Rojer, is approaching a first-set tiebreak against Argentine eighth seeds Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni, while Henry Patten, with Finnish partner Harri Heliovaara, could be authoring an upset against fifth seeds Santiago Gonzalez and Edouard Roger-Vasselin as they lead by a set and it’s on serve in the second. Third seeds – Britain’s Joe Salisbury and USA’s Rajeev Ram – came through their first-round clash in straight sets earlier.
In the women’s doubles GB’s Olivia Nicholls has just started a deciding set alongside Brazil’s Ingrid Gamarra Martins against second seeds Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Ellen Perez, while Maia Lumsden came through her first-round clash alongside China’s Yafan Wang.
Luke Baker31 May 2024 12:28
