Iga Swiatek returns to action following her French Open epic against Naomi Osaka, while Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner will also look to book their place in the fourth round on Friday.

Defending champion Swiatek saved match point in her thrilling battle against Osaka, before the World No 1 told off the Philippe-Chatrier crowd during her victory speech after being distracted by noise made during points. Swiatek will look to extend her winning run at Roland Garros to 14 matches when she takes on Marie Bouzkova.

Alcaraz and Sinner, meanwhile, continue their campaigns as they look to work themselves into grand slam winning form. Alcaraz was below his best as he battled his way past Dutch qualifier Jesper de Jong on Wednesday while Sinner was more convincing in seeing off home favourite Richard Gasquet in four sets.

Alcaraz faces a tougher test against the 27th seed Sebastian Korda while Sinner takes on Pavel Kotov, who has defeated British No 1 Cameron Norrie and former French Open champion Stan Wawrinka during his fun to the third round.

Further rain on the outside ground courts on Thursday means there are second-round matches that still need to be completed. Play has been scheduled from 10am local time (9am UK time) on all courts in order to ease the backlog. Here’s the order of play and match schedule ahead of a bumper day six of the French Open.

French Open order of play, Friday 31 May

All times UK (BST)

Court Philippe-Chatrier

Play begins at 11am BST

3-Coco Gauff (U.S.) v 30-Dayana Yastremska (Ukraine)

Pavel Kotov (Russia) v 2-Jannik Sinner (Italy)

1-Iga Swiatek(Poland) v Marie Bouzkova (Czech Republic)

27-Sebastian Korda (U.S.) v 3-Carlos Alcaraz (Spain)

Court Suzanne-Lenglen

Play begins at 10am BST

17-Liudmila Samsonova (Russia) v Elisabetta Cocciaretto (Italy)

6-Andrey Rublev (Russia) v Matteo Arnaldi (Italy)

31-Leylah Fernandez (Canada) v 8-Ons Jabeur (Tunisia)

Zhizhen Zhang (China) v 9-Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece)

Court Simonne-Mathieu

Play begins at 10am BST

Olga Danilovic (Serbia) v Donna Vekic (Croatia)

Chloe Paquet (France) v 5-Marketa Vondrousova (Czech Republic)

8-Hubert Hurkacz (Poland) v Denis Shapovalov (Canada)

Corentin Moutet (France) v Sebastian Ofner (Austria)

Is the French Open on TV? Where to watch

You can watch the French Open live on Discovery+ and Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.

French Open: Tournament schedule

Friday 31 May: Men’s and women’s singles, second and third round

Saturday 1 June: Men’s and women’s singles, third round

Sunday 2 June: Men’s and women’s singles, fourth round

Monday 3 June: Men’s and women’s singles, fourth round

Tuesday 4 June: Men’s and women’s singles, quarter-finals

Wednesday 5 June: Men’s and women’s singles, quarter-finals

Thursday 6 June: Men’s and women’s singles, semi-finals

Friday 7 June: Men’s and women’s singles, semi-finals

Saturday 8 June

11am: Wheelchair final

Not before 3pm: Women’s singles final

Not before 5pm: Men’s doubles final

Sunday 9 June

11:30am: Women’s doubles final

Not before 3pm: Men’s singles final