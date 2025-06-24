LONDON — French Open surprise semifinalist Lois Boisson has lost in the first round of qualifying for Wimbledon.

Boisson, 22, was beaten 6-2, 6-7 (1), 6-4 on Tuesday against No. 197-ranked Carson Branstine of Canada in a rare match for the French player on grass at the Roehampton qualifying venue.

Boisson soared from No. 361 to No. 65 after her deep run at Roland-Garros in her Grand Slam main draw singles debut, and was top-seeded in the Wimbledon qualifying draw.

Being denied a wild card into the Wimbledon main draw provoked criticism in France of tournament organizers in London.

Boisson beat top-10 players Jessica Pegula and Mirra Andreeva at the French Open before losing to eventual champion Coco Gauff.

The Wimbledon main draw starts Monday.