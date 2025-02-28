The French referees union has said its members would exercise their right to withdraw if they or their families are put at risk after a match official faced an “outpouring of hate” following comments by Marseille president Pablo Longoria.

Local media reported that Longoria had objected to the appointment of referee Jeremy Stinat for their game against Auxerre on Saturday, which they lost 3-0.

Longoria said the defeat was down to “true corruption” and expressed his anger over the red card shown to defender Derek Cornelius.

Editor’s Picks

1 Related

The French football league’s governing body (LFP) handed Longoria a 15-match ban for his comments on Wednesday.

Local media reported that the tyres on two of Stinat’s family’s cars were found slashed at his home before the match and that he had filed a legal complaint over the damage.

A delegation from the referees union (SAFE) met the French minister for sport Marie Barsacq on Thursday to voice their concerns regarding the safety of referees.

“The nature of the remarks … called into question the integrity of the referee and, more generally, that of the refereeing body,” SAFE said.

“In the event of a new breach of their private sphere, putting them or their families at risk, [the referees] would exercise their right to withdraw.”

The union added in a statement that it had instructed its legal advisers to join Stinat in filing a civil action with an investigating judge of the Paris court of first instance.