VAL D’ISERE, France — A promising 18-year-old French skier has died during an accident in training, the national ski federation said.

It said Margot Simond died on Thursday at Val d’Isere.

“Our thoughts are with the French Ski Federation, the Savoie Ski Committee, the Club des Sports des Saisies, and the entire ski community, who are deeply affected by the loss of Margot,” the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) said in a statement.

FIS offered its condolences and support to the family.

The French under-18 slalom champion was training for this weekend’s Red Bull Alpine Park event at Val d’Isere.

The event, created by Olympic champion Clément Noël, combines traditional slalom with freestyle skiing.

Organizers cancelled the event following the accident.