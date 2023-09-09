La Vie launched in the UK 12 months ago and its products are available at Sainsbury’s, Waitrose, Planet Organic and Ocado. As part of its growth plans, chief executive Nicolas Schweitzer said it is working to secure listings with other major supermarkets, such as Tesco.

It is also looking to raise €1million (£860,000) from investors using crowdfunding website Crowdcube to fund new product development and research. The fundraising round will close at the end of September.