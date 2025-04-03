A French woman on Thursday risked being sentenced for up to 30 years in prison on charges of killing a baby by making the infant ingest drain cleaning fluid at the day care centre where she worked.

Prosecutors at the court in the southeastern city of Lyon asked for 30 years in prison, including 20 without possibility of parole, for Myriam Jaouen, now aged 30, over the death of baby Lisa in 2022.

Lisa died just one week before her first birthday. The verdict is expected later on Thursday.

There is an “unfathomable” element to the killing, said prosecutor Baptiste Godreau as he outlined sentencing demands, adding that Jaouen had acted “perfectly conscious” of what she was doing.

He said that the “heavy” sentencing demand was aimed at “punishing the extreme seriousness of this act, for having taken the life of a defenceless child in a cowardly fashion, to protect society in a lasting way and to protect the interests of the family”.

Panels at the Assizes Court with a sign reading “civil party area”, on the sidelines of the trial of Myriam Jaouen who is accused of killing a infant in 2022. Photo: AFP

The accused admitted while in police custody that she had given Lisa the corrosive liquid while insisting that she had not intended to kill her.