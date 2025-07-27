President Donald Trump’s approval rating has sunk to its lowest level of his second term, according to a new Gallup poll, as Americans grow increasingly divided over his handling of immigration, the economy, and the federal budget.

The Gallup survey, conducted July 7-21, puts Trump’s job approval at 37 percent, down from 47 percent at the start of the year. Fifty-eight percent disapprove, marking one of the steepest drops in his presidency.

The numbers highlight a sharp shift among independent voters, whose approval has fallen to 29 percent, a 17-point decline since January. That figure is the lowest Gallup has recorded for independents in either of Trump’s terms.

“About six months into the second Trump administration, the president’s approval rating has stabilized in the mid-40s,” said Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling. “While his disapproval has steadily increased about a point each month since the inauguration and now stands at 47 percent.”

An Emerson College poll conducted from July 21 to 22 found Trump at 46 percent approval and 47 percent disapproval, largely unchanged from June. Trump scored highest on immigration, with 45 percent approving and 46 percent disapproving, and lowest on the economy, where just 41 percent approve and 51 percent disapprove.

A Fox News poll taken July 18-21 mirrored those numbers, showing 46 percent approval and 54 percent disapproval. Republicans remain solidly behind the president, with nearly 9 in 10 backing him, but independents and Democrats overwhelmingly disapprove.Trump’s weak marks come as his administration faces scrutiny over immigration enforcement and recent tariff policies. Public confidence in his economic leadership has slipped sharply amid fears of slowing growth. Gallup reports just 19 percent of Americans approve of his handling of the federal budget, the lowest on any major issue tested.Despite the dip, Trump retains near-unanimous backing among Republicans and strong support on border security, where Fox News found 56 percent of voters approve of his approach.

The erosion of independent support could have big implications for the 2026 midterm elections. Historically, second-term presidents tend to see their approval rebound after early turbulence.

