Federal parties and candidates must respond to Trump’s threats to freshwater health and abundance in Canada: Environmental and Indigneous-led organizations released an open letter today demanding leaders to act.

Toronto | Traditional territories of the Mississaugas of the Credit, the Anishinaabeg, the Haudenosaunee, and the Wendat – A network of water protection advocates, and environmental and Indigenous-led organizations have released an open letter signed by 85 groups to call on all federal political parties and candidates to commit to defending freshwater in Canada.

The Trump Administration’s threat to freshwater in Canada cannot be underestimated. It has threatened to tear up water agreements to tap shared waters, while simultaneously gutting U.S. departments and initiatives that support transboundary waters, like the Great Lakes.

The signatories to the open letter demand that all federal candidates commit to upholding and strengthening existing binational agreements as well as Canadian legislation that protects freshwater and restores its health. This includes respecting Indigenous sovereignty and water rights.

Ashley Wallis, Associate Director at Environmental Defence:

“There is no economy or sovereignty without freshwater. Ninety-one per cent of people in Canada believe it’s important for Canada’s governments to protect fresh water and defend freshwater security. Defending its future, and restoring and maintaining its health must be a top priority for governments of all political stripes across all borders. Under no circumstances can fresh water in Canada be used as a bargaining chip.”

Maude Barlow, co-founder of the Council of Canadians:

“Donald Trump wants to make America a manufacturing, energy and AI powerhouse and for that, he needs water and lots of it. Canada does not have water to spare; most provinces experience drought and wildfires every summer. We need to hear from all political parties that they will stand firm in protecting Canada’s water heritage.”

Arlene Slocombe, Executive Director at Water Watchers:

“Water has always been a powerful unifier. This informal network of organizations came together to voice our call to all candidates seeking election to stand unified in a commitment to protect and defend the integrity of watersheds and all agreements to that end. Canadians are united in our opposition to bulk water exports. This is an important moment in time for a unified voice to safeguard precious and life-giving waters, to respect Indigenous nations’ sovereignty and inherent and legislative water rights through shared governance of healthy waters, watersheds, ecosystems that impact our human and more-than-human communities.”

Gerry Cheezie, Co-chair of Keepers of the Water:

“The First Nations of Canada stand united under the sacred Treaties 1-11 and our Inherent Aboriginal Rights over our land, water and air. To our people the water, the land and the air are intertwined in our lives, one cannot live without the other. These are gifts the Creator gave us when Mother Earth was created and we are entrusted to care for these gifts. We did not cede or surrender water as Governments and Industry want you to think and accept, we have sovereign rights to the water that flows through our lands. We will never give up that right. The First Nations of Canada have experienced abuse of water in Canada. We will never agree to selling our water.”

Rébecca Pétrin, Executive Director at Eau Secours:

“The human right to water must be upheld without compromise. We add our voice to those of our partners so that the unique nature of water is recognized by our government leaders and its protection is strengthened through a rigorous and coherent Canadian legislative framework.”

Mark Hancock, National President of the Canadian Union of Public Employees:

“Make no mistake – Donald Trump’s trade war on Canada is about corporate America wanting to profit off Canada’s public services. Water is a public resource, not a commodity for investors to buy and sell. We must remain vigilant and fight water privatization everywhere we see it. CUPE is committed to this fight. I’m proud of our union’s work to fight water privatization, and I encourage everyone to support CUPE’s Water is Life campaign.”

Dr John O’Connor, Keepers of the Water, Safe Drinking Water Foundation, CAPE:

“Water is the basis for all life. It should be treated as such, guarded, respected, regulated and treasured. It is priceless – therefore does not have a price attached to it. Far too often it is taken for granted, and commodified. It is ours, and ours alone!”

Michelle Woodhouse, Great Lakes Governance Specialist and Métis/British-Canadian Water Protector:

“All of these shared waters agreements are critical pillars for international water diplomacy and governance between Canada and the U.S. since their establishment. They help to safeguard the ecological integrity of our shared waters and to prevent unsustainable malpractices from steering us into disaster. Our quality of life depends on the health of these shared watersheds which support multibillion dollar economies. Canadian leaders and Indigenous leadership must stand strong and united to uphold and protect these agreements.”

ABOUT ENVIRONMENTAL DEFENCE (environmentaldefence.ca): Environmental Defence is a leading Canadian advocacy organization that works with government, industry and individuals to defend clean water, a safe climate and healthy communities.

ABOUT EAU SECOURS (eausecours.org):

Eau Secours’s mission is to promote the protection and responsible management of water from the perspective of environmental health, equity, accessibility, and the collective defense of people’s rights.

ABOUT THE COUNCIL OF CANADIANS (canadians.org):

Since 1985, the Council of Canadians has been a home for people who believe a better Canada is not only possible, but necessary. The Council’s work has always been built on a strong foundation of timely and strategic campaigns for the values, social programs and progressive policies we all believe in.

ABOUT KEEPERS OF THE WATER (keepersofthewater.ca):

Keepers of the Water are First Nations, Métis, Inuit, environmental groups, concerned citizens, and communities working together for the protection of water, land, air, and all of the life forms within the Arctic Ocean Drainage Basin.

