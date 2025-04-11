Welcome to The Times of Israel’s newest podcast series, Friday Focus. Each Friday, join diplomatic reporter Lazar Berman and host deputy editor Amanda Borschel-Dan for a deep dive into what’s behind the news that spins the globe. In today’s episode, military reporter Emanuel Fabian makes a guest appearance, stepping in for Berman.

We take a deep look into the IDF probes into the failures leading up to and on October 7, by first taking a step back and discussing the goals of the investigations and their overall general findings.

We then dive into a cluster of probes that were released in the past week, including the investigations into Kibbutz Nirim, the city of Sderot, Kibbutz Re’im and the Nova open-air music festival.

At the festival alone, some 380 out of 3,500 people attending the party were slaughtered by Hamas and another 44 were taken hostage to Gaza. On this second Passover since the onslaught, 17 of those taken from the rave party are still in captivity, including 11 living and six declared dead.

In a very tough, at times graphic conversation, Fabian guides us through a handful of the dozens of battles on October 7, 2023.

This conversation can also be viewed here:

Friday Focus can be found on all podcast platforms. This episode was produced by the Pod-Waves and the video was edited by Thomas Girsch.

