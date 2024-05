Racer, a co-founder of Friend.tech – a socialfi network – has posted a bounty of $200K for anyone bringing an implementation allowing the migration of its platform off Base, the Coinbase incubated rollup Layer 2. Racer declared: “System design bounty: If you can figure out a way to migrate friendtech off of Base without causing […]





