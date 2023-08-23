



The Scream actor played Monica Geller in all 10 seasons of the hit sitcom, with the character becoming synonymous with her competitiveness, her sense of humour and, perhaps above all, her love of things being clean and tidy.

And in a video posted to her Instagram earlier this week, Courtney revealed just how much her character has rubbed off on her.

Under the guise of a tour of her renovated dining room, the clip shows Courteney walking past an open closet full of junk – and reacts just as her character would.

“Erase the footage now!” she’s then heard muttering after holding her hand up to the camera.

This isn’t the first time in recent history that Courteney has revealed her Monica-esque tendencies, though.





