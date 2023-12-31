HE is on a mission to help our pets . . . and is here to answer YOUR questions.

Q) THIS New Year I plan to start an exercise programme and want my Labrador Dave to join in with me, as he is also looking a bit porky.

Should I go easy on him at first?

Or just let him join me training for the Couch to 5K

Pete Bryant, Exeter

A) Older dogs’ joints may not take well to such a sudden change in exercise — not only the intensity, running on pavements for example, but also the duration of each stint.

There are breed predispositions to think of, too. Labradors are more prone than most to joint disease and skeletal problems, especially with elbows and hips.

Take him to your vet for a physical, and they can give specific, tailored advice to get Dave in shape.

Q) I HAVE read that a lot of rabbits lack vitamin D, as they aren’t getting enough sunlight.

I have two, named Bob and Brian.

What steps should I take to ensure they do not have this problem?

Kylie Marks, Gateshead, Tyne and Wear

A) Yes, this can happen if rabbits are kept indoors or in hutches with little sunlight, and if their diet is not good.

Vitamin D is important to allow them to absorb calcium from their diet, which is vital for healthy bones and teeth.

It’s also essential for muscle function, a strong immune system and many other bodily functions.

If you give Bob and Brian access to sunlight in a safe run outdoors a few times a week, that will help.

With their diet, ensure that the concentrate or dried mix part is high-quality, complete and balanced.

Don’t feed traditional muesli mix-type rabbit foods as they encourage selective feeding on the best bits and can result in deficiencies.

Plenty of quality hay and a daily handful of a variety of greens, including weeds and fresh grass from the garden, are also great for them and should provide them with enough vitamin D.

Q) I DREAD the fireworks on New Year’s Eve, as my greyhound Bob gets terrified.

What can I do to keep him calmer at this time of year?

Mark Jones, Cardiff

Q) There’s no quick fix.

Really, you want to be tackling it and working on this issue all year so Bob isn’t overwhelmed at New Year’s Eve or on Bonfire Night, Diwali and other festive occasions.

There are three main behavioural modification techniques to look up — habituation, noise desensitisation therapy and response substitution.

A qualified animal behaviourist — not a dog trainer — registered with the Association of Pet Behaviour Couns­ellors or CCAB-certified can help.

Some of your behaviour may be influencing his, so an outsider look-ing in can provide insight.

Supplements and medication from your vet can be used alongside these behavioural techniques, on a case-by- case basis. Good luck.

Q) MY cat Pebbles, who is seven, keeps licking one of her feet.

There seems to be nothing wrong, but it’s persistent.

Should I worry?

Cath Bullen, Plymouth

A) I wonder if there is something embedded — a splinter, thorn or grass seed?

You don’t mention if this is a sudden thing but arthritis in that foot may cause this licking too.

Another cause may be allergies, but that’s less likely confined to one foot.

Stress can also be an explanation.

The only way you’ll likely get to the bottom of it is to have your vet take a look and come up with a plan to diagnose and treat as necessary.

This is one of those times we really wish our patient could speak.

Star of the week

PENNY the cat has a good head for figures – calming her owner’s nerves during accountancy exams.

Brintha Mahalingam, 50, says the two-year-old moggie cosies up to her while she tackles the tests from home.

The only problem is, Penny is jealous if Brintha’s partner Michael, 57, also snuggles up to Brintha.

Brintha, of Riverhead, Kent, says: “Penny is the perfect exam partner – she keeps me calm. But she’s also a passion killer.

“She only wants to sit with me on the sofa and if Michael wants a cuddle she whacks him with her paw. Luckily, we see the funny side.”

Teaching your new present puppies

MASTER trainer Graeme Hall has five top tips if you got a puppy this Christmas.

The star of Channel 5’s Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly says: “Things dogs learn in the early weeks and months stay with them. So be care-ful what you say and do.”

His tips are:

Toilet training: Don’t focus on the inevitable accident but make an effort, no matter the weather, to go outside with them and praise them when they go to the toilet in the right place. Nipping: Don’t squeal if they nip, which is a normal puppy behaviour. Calmly say: “No”. Give them a suitable toy to focus on. Teach sit: Get them interested in a treat – rotate it up and over their head so their nose follows it. Guess what? As their head goes up, their bum usually goes to the floor. Then say “Sit!” at the moment they do it, and reward them with the treat. Socialisation: Let your pup meet other dogs but also people, vehicles . . . all the things they will come across in real life. Recall: Do this in an enclosed, safe space. The message is: I call you, you run to me and if you do you get a tasty treat.