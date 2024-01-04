Matrixport, a crypto financial services platform, has recently made headlines with the release of two conflicting articles on January 2nd about the future of Bitcoin (BTC). The first publication, radiating optimism, projected that Bitcoin’s price could soar to $50,000 in January, spurred by the potential approval of Bitcoin spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

This bullish stance was further grounded by disclosing a possible announcement that could happen on January 8th, 9th, or 10th.

Matrixport’s Sudden Shift: A Bullish Sentiment And Then Bearish Counterpoint

Matrixport’s initial bullish report highlighted the transformative impact a Bitcoin spot ETF approval could have on the crypto market. The anticipated approval is seen as a “pivotal” moment that would “legitimize” Bitcoin in the eyes of institutional investors and potentially unlock a significant influx of capital into the crypto market.

This sentiment echoed the growing optimism within the crypto community, with many stakeholders eagerly awaiting regulatory endorsements that could catalyze Bitcoin’s ascent.

However, in a surprising twist, Matrixport released a second article later the same day titled “Why the SEC will REJECT Bitcoin Spot ETFs again.” This piece presented a starkly bearish perspective, contrasting their earlier optimistic forecast.

The article emphasized the political composition of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), noting that the current Democratic dominance and Chair Gary Gensler’s cautious stance towards crypto might “diminish the likelihood of a spot ETF approval.”

The report argued that such approval would validate Bitcoin as an alternative store of value, a move Gensler “might not be ready to make.”

The firm noted in the bearish article:

An ETF would certainly enable crypto overall to take off, and based on Gensler’s comments in December 2023, he still sees this industry in need of more stringent compliance. From a political perspective, there is no reason to approve a bitcoin spot ETF that would legitimize Bitcoin as an alternative store of value.

Bitcoin Plunge And Crypto Community Reaction

Matrixport’s bearish outlook had immediate repercussions in the crypto market. Bitcoin experienced a notable decline, shedding around 6% of its value and slipping below the $43,000 mark.

This downturn wasn’t isolated to Bitcoin alone; Ethereum and other altcoins also saw significant drops, with Solana plummeting by nearly 10%. Data from Coinalyze indicated over $400 million in altcoin liquidations, with long positions bearing the brunt of this market shift.

Largest total market liq event since the uptrend from 25k began in August. Largest alts liq event in 2 years. Brought to you by a Matrixport intern. pic.twitter.com/4z71FbkUfB — Hsaka (@HsakaTrades) January 3, 2024

The publication of these contrasting articles by Matrixport ignited a wave of controversy within the crypto community. Some observers pointed to Matrixport’s founder, Jihan Wu, a prominent Bitcoin Cash supporter, leading to speculations about the firm’s intentions.

This is the guy who founded Matrixport, a supporter of Bitcoin Cash. If anyone believes anything that Matrixport publishes, I have a bridge to sell to you. pic.twitter.com/cxaxSOcDx7 — James Van Straten (@jimmyvs24) January 3, 2024

This revelation sparked heated discussion, with many saying that Matrixport’s actions were driven by market manipulation motives, especially in light of the market turbulence that followed the viral articles.

Despite the current market condition, as always, some are still bullish, while some even refuse to believe MatrixPort was the cause of this market downturn. Mike Alfred, an investor serving as a board member of BTC miner Iris Energy, already shared his bullish take, noting, “Big money isn’t buying this.”

Top tier Bitcoin miners have shaken off the Matrixport market manipulation and have gone green or moved back towards breakeven. Big money isn’t buying this. — Mike Alfred (@mikealfred) January 3, 2024

Featured image from Unsplash, Chart from TradingView

Disclaimer: The article is provided for educational purposes only. It does not represent the opinions of NewsBTC on whether to buy, sell or hold any investments and naturally investing carries risks. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use information provided on this website entirely at your own risk.