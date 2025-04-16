By Desta Lakew, Group Director Partnerships and External Affairs at Amref Health Africa and Dr. Paul Chilwesa, Head- Policy, Population Health & Health Systems Strengthening, Area Africa, Pharma International (ROCHE).

Cancer is no longer just a health issue in Africa—it is a silent economic crisis threatening the continent’s progress. Every year, cancer claims hundreds of thousands of lives, crippling families, weakening workforces, and straining already fragile health systems. But here’s the real cost: inaction is more expensive than investment. The narrative must shift—cancer care is not an unbearable financial burden; it is a high-return investment in Africa’s future. This was the defining message at the Africa Health Agenda International Conference (AHAIC) 2025, where Roche hosted a groundbreaking session titled “Financing Cancer Care in Africa: Changing the Narrative from Cost to Return.” The discussion was clear: if Africa is to build resilient health systems and sustain economic growth, prioritizing cancer care is not optional—it is imperative.

Cancer is fast emerging as both a public health crisis and an economic emergency. In 2022 alone, sub-Saharan Africa recorded over 1.1 million new cases of cancer and 711,000 deaths, according to the World Health Organization. Among the most vulnerable are women, with breast and cervical cancers claiming the lives of thousands annually. Shockingly, sub-Saharan Africa leads the world in age-standardized mortality rates for these preventable and treatable diseases. What’s more, over 70% of cancer cases in Africa are diagnosed at advanced stages, significantly complicating treatment and escalating costs.

Africa’s shortage of cancer care infrastructure is stark. Only 5% of global cancer resources are directed toward low- and middle-income countries, including those in Africa. The result? A devastating health and economic cost to communities already facing severe health system deficits. Without urgent action, the cancer burden in Africa is projected to nearly double by 2040, driven by population growth, aging, urbanization, and lifestyle-related risks.

This crisis has made it abundantly clear that the cost of inaction is enormous. Yet, Africa’s health budgets remain fragmented, underfunded, and unable to cope with such rising challenges.

Reframing Health as a Value Creator

According to Dr. Malina Muller of the WiFor Institute, “When looking at the big economic picture, there is one sector that keeps showing resilience even when the overall economy lags: health.” At AHAIC 2025, Dr. Muller presented a radical shift in thinking that could transform Africa’s health landscape: healthcare, she argued, is not a financial drain but a productive economic asset. “Investing in early detection, prevention, and treatment yields measurable economic returns,” she emphasized, adding that healthcare should be seen as a value creator, not a drain on resources.

This idea is not new—studies have long shown that for every dollar invested in cancer prevention and early detection, significant returns are realized in averted treatment costs and broader economic benefits. A study on colorectal cancer screening, for example, reported a return on investment (ROI) of 336.4%, indicating that every US$1 invested resulted in a return of US$3.36. Similarly, the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas found that each dollar spent on screening and prevention saved US$2.19 in direct health expenditures.

What’s new, however, is the urgency and convergence of factors driving this call to action: changing demographics, rising cancer incidences, and shifting donor priorities. As cancer continues its rapid rise across Africa, the question is no longer whether investing in cancer care is beneficial—it is whether Africa can afford not to.

Leading the Change: Government and Civil Society Action

In response, governments like Malawi are beginning to integrate cancer financing into broader universal health coverage (UHC) strategies. Dr. Gerald Manthalu of Malawi’s Ministry of Health shared how his country is aligning its cancer control strategy with UHC goals to ensure that prevention and treatment are not sidelined.

But it’s not just governments that are pushing for change. Civil society organizations, such as The Cancer Café in Kenya, are amplifying the voices of those directly impacted by the disease. Founder Muthoni Mate captured the collective sentiment at AHAIC 2025, “we are not just telling stories; we are influencing policy.” Including the voices of cancer patients in the design of financing models is essential for fostering trust and building uptake in the community.

Private sector actors also echoed this theme. Dr. Maturin Tchoumi, Head of Roche Pharma for Africa, outlined a bold vision for addressing Africa’s cancer care gap. “Public-private partnerships are key to advancing access to diagnostics and therapeutics,” he said, advocating for pooled procurement and a stronger life-science ecosystem, to reduce cost, ensure a resilient supply chain, and enable local manufacturing.

A Roadmap for Sustainable Action

So, what can be done to address Africa’s cancer care crisis?

First, governments must increase domestic financing for cancer prevention, screening, and care. This includes tapping into innovative financing instruments like health bonds and national insurance schemes to ensure long-term, sustainable funding.

Second, data must drive policy. Africa still lags in collecting localized cancer data, making it difficult to allocate resources effectively. Prioritizing investments in cancer registries and digitizing health information systems are essential for tracking the disease and guiding intervention strategies.

Third, early detection and screening must be scaled up across the continent. When breast cancer is caught early, survival rates exceed 90% and the impact on overall productivity and economic growth is also exponential. Yet, most African women are diagnosed too late, leading to unnecessary deaths and far higher treatment costs. Prevention, as they say, is not just better than cure—it’s cheaper.

Finally, the future of cancer care in Africa depends on multisector partnerships. These partnerships must include patients, private companies, research institutions, and donors, all working together to build a more robust and equitable cancer care system. As Dr. Muller aptly put it, cancer care transcends medicine—it’s about systems, data, and people.

From Crisis to Catalyst

As Desta Lakew, Group Director of Partnerships & External Affairs at Amref Health Africa, closed the session, her words resonated strongly with the delegates: “This is not just a health conversation. It is an economic imperative. Africa cannot afford to ignore the return on investing in the health of its people. For Africa to chart a self-reliant and resilient health future, it must fund what matters most. And cancer care is not a cost—it’s a catalyst.”

The fight against cancer in Africa is not just a medical challenge, but a test of Africa’s health systems, political will, and economic foresight. The tools and knowledge to address this crisis are available, but the investment must follow. Africa’s future depends on it.