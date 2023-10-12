Shah Rukh Khan, the Bollywood superstar who has charmed millions of fans with his romantic roles, has reinvented himself as an action hero in his latest films, Jawan and Pathaan. His transformation from a boyish lover in DDLJ to a rugged fighter in Jawan has been hailed as a new phase in his career and a box office success.

Khan’s comeback to the big screen after a four-year hiatus has been a huge success, as his spy thriller Pathaan and his action drama Jawan have broken domestic box office records. Pathaan, which released in January 2023, crossed $120 million in four weeks, while Jawan, which released in September 2023, surpassed that mark in 18 days.

(Also read: EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan, Becomes The King of Box Office Records With ‘Pathaan’ And ‘Jawan’; Read List Of 15 ‘Single Day’ Records Inside)

Khan, who has been in the movie industry for over three decades, is known for his signature pose of spreading his arms wide and singing romantic ballads. He has starred in many hit dramas and comedies, but his most iconic roles are those of charming and witty heroes who woo their leading ladies.

However, this year, he has returned to the screen with a different avatar – a bald-headed, menacing villain who holds a metro train hostage in Jawan, and a patriotic spy who saves the country from a terror attack in Pathaan. Both films have broken domestic box office records and surpassed Rs 1000 crore in earnings.

(Read: EXCLUSIVE: Jawan Set To Beat 25-Year Old Footfalls Record Of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai; To Emerge 2nd Most Watched Shah Rukh Khan Starrer After DDLJ)

The films showcase Khan’s versatility and physicality as he performs gravity-defying stunts and fights against corrupt systems.

Khan’s new persona is very different from what audiences have seen before. The films manage to balance fan service and innovation by keeping the wit and charisma of his romantic roles while giving him a larger-than-life image.

Khan himself has said that he always wanted to be an action hero but missed the boat because he was made into a romantic hero instead. He said that he was happy to finally fulfil his dream and thanked his fans for their support.

Shah Rukh Khan Delivers Rs 2000+ Cr In Same Year With Pathaan, Jawan; Set To Cross 3000-Cr Mark With Dunki

Shah Rukh Khan, the Bollywood superstar, has achieved a remarkable feat in 2023 by delivering two blockbuster films that have crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark worldwide.

Pathaan collected Rs 1050 crore globally. It has also broken several records, such as the biggest opening for a Bollywood film, the highest-grossing film in India. Jawan has already surpassed Pathaan’s record and heading for Rs.1117 crores worldwide and is still running successfully in cinemas.

Shah Rukh is the only Indian actor to have consecutively delivered two 1000-crore blockbusters in a single year with a total gross worldwide collection exceeding Rs 2000 crore. He is also likely to end the year with Rs 3000+ crores, as Jawan is still running strong at the box office and on top of it, his upcoming film with Rajkumar Hirani, is expected to achieve the similar feat if not bigger.

(Also read: EXCLUSIVE: After Pathaan, Now Jawan Crosses $15M Mark in North America; Shah Rukh Khan Only Indian Actor With This Record In Two Films In A Year)

SRK’s Long And Diverse Career

Khan’s journey from a television actor to a Bollywood megastar is one of the most remarkable stories in Indian cinema. He began his acting career with the 1988 television show Dil Dariya, which was delayed due to production problems. He then appeared in several other series such as Fauji, Circus and Idiot, where he impressed the critics with his natural and versatile acting.

He moved from Delhi to Mumbai to pursue a full-time career in Bollywood, and was quickly signed to four films. His first release was Deewana¹ in 1992, which earned him his first Filmfare award for best male debut. He then played negative roles in films such as Baazigar and Darr, which established him as an unconventional and daring actor.

He rose to fame with romantic films such as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Dil To Pagal Hai, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Mohabbatein, which made him the undisputed king of romance. He also experimented with different genres such as drama, thriller, comedy and action. Some of his notable films include Devdas, Swades, Chak De! India, My Name Is Khan, Om Shanti Om and Chennai Express.

He has won 14 Filmfare awards, the most by any actor, and has been honoured with several national and international awards such as Padma Shri, Ordre des Arts et des Lettres and Legion of Honour. He is also one of the most influential celebrities in India and abroad, with a huge fan following across Asia and the Indian diaspora worldwide.

He is also a successful producer, entrepreneur and philanthropist. He co-owns the motion picture production company Red Chillies Entertainment and its subsidiaries, as well as the Indian Premier League cricket team Kolkata Knight Riders and the Caribbean Premier League team Trinbago Knight Riders. He has also supported various causes such as health care, education, disaster relief and women’s rights.

Khan’s fans have welcomed his new look and praised his performance. They have also expressed their excitement for his upcoming projects, which include a social drama with director Rajkumar Hirani.

Shah Rukh Khan is one of India’s most popular stars with millions of fans domestically and abroad. He is also a household name in India and a global icon of Bollywood. His return to movies after a hiatus is Bollywood’s biggest success story this year.

Stay tuned with us for latest news, Hindi box office news, Hollywood news, OTT news, latest bollywood news and latest box office news.

Sharing is caring!







Facebook







Twitter







Pinterest

Related