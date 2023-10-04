Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican, was elected Speaker of the House in January 2023.

He held the seat less than a year before being ousted with support from members of his own party.

Here’s a look at his more than two decades in office and how his influence has faltered in the GOP.

Kevin McCarthy, a California congressman, is the House Republican who, after a contentious voting process, replaced Nancy Pelosi as Speaker of the House in the 2023 congressional session. On Tuesday, less than a year after taking the seat, he was ousted from the job.

His tumultuous bid to hold the Speaker’s gavel was clinched after a record 15 ballots held in the House. His short-lived win came after five days of contentious voting, delayed by McCarthy critics including Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida — who later forced the vote which led to McCarthy’s dismissal from the Speakership.

The last time a speaker election went to multiple votes was in 1923 when a Speaker of the House was elected after nine ballots. McCarthy is the first Speaker in American history to be removed from the seat.

Throughout his more than 20-year political career, the Bakersfield Republican developed a reputation for his ambition which, at times, made him a target within his own party. Here’s a look at McCarthy’s career, starting with his time in the California State Assembly to his years as a political influencer, and his recent ouster from the Speakership.

