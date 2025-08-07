In 2017, as the dust settled from South Africa’s #FeesMustFall protests, a quiet revolution was taking shape. It wasn’t happening in the halls of parliament or the streets of Cape Town, but online—on a tech-enabled platform designed to rewrite the future for thousands of financially excluded students. That platform is Feenix, and today, it’s one of South Africa’s most innovative responses to the country’s enduring education funding gap.

Rooted in the idea that access to education shouldn’t depend on wealth, Feenix launched as a Public Benefit Organisation to bridge the divide between aspiration and affordability. Through a unique crowdfunding model, Feenix connects university students in urgent need of financial support with individuals and companies eager to make a difference.

But it’s not just about paying tuition bills. The platform offers wraparound support, mentoring, and skills development, ensuring students don’t just stay in school—but succeed, graduate, and rise.

“We believe in student-led change. When a young person has the tools to thrive, their impact ripples far beyond the classroom,” says Cara-Jean Petersen, CEO of Feenix.

Over the past six years, Feenix has proven that digital innovation can unlock real-world opportunity. The platform’s impact is deeply human—stories of students like Siyabonga, who became an engineer at Transnet, and Ntombi Bhengu, who used her Feenix-funded degrees to become a leader at P&G and launch a literacy startup changing how children learn to read. These stories are not the exception—they’re the result of what happens when purpose meets partnership.

One such partner is the Baker Hughes Foundation, which recently awarded Feenix a grant of $30,000 (about R550,000) to support its ongoing innovation. But this isn’t a new relationship—it’s a continuation of one that began in 2018. From 2019 to 2022, Baker Hughes and Feenix co-created a structured bursary programme that supported 86 students across 20 universities, relieving over R4 million in student debt. By 2023, 89% of Baker Hughes-funded students had exited the NEET (Not in Employment, Education or Training) category—a striking marker of success in a country where youth unemployment remains a crisis.

“Our continued support reflects our belief in scalable, tech-driven solutions that open doors for young South Africans,” says Simo-Sihle Mvinjelwa, Baker Hughes SSA Region Transformation, Diversity and Belonging Leader. “Education and opportunity are central to that mission.”

Feenix’s ability to evolve with the needs of South African youth is part of what makes it so compelling. With the new grant, the organisation will scale its technology, deepen student engagement, and expand its network of co-creative funders. For Petersen and her team, this isn’t just about growth—it’s about transformation.

“This grant represents breathing room. It gives us the capacity to explore, improve, and dream bigger,” she says.

In a landscape where students still face financial exclusion despite promises of reform, Feenix offers a grassroots, tech-powered alternative—one where community and innovation intersect. It’s a model that shifts the narrative from scarcity to possibility.

And perhaps most importantly, it’s African-born and African-led.

As South Africa continues to grapple with systemic inequalities in education, Feenix reminds us that the most powerful solutions often begin with a simple act of connection—a student, a story, and a stranger willing to believe in both.