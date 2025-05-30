Loretta Swit, the Emmy-winning actress best known for her portrayal of Major Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan on the groundbreaking television series MASH, passed away on May 30, 2025, at her home in New York City. She was 87 years old and is believed to have died of natural causes, according to her publicist, Harlan Boll.

She was born on November 4, 1937, in Passaic, New Jersey, to Polish immigrant parents. Swit pursued acting against her parents’ wishes, training at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts. Her early career included theater and guest roles on television series such as Gunsmoke, Mission: Impossible, and Hawaii Five-O.

Swit’s most iconic role came in 1972 when she was cast as Major Margaret Houlihan on MASH*, a CBS series set during the Korean War. Over 11 seasons, Swit transformed Houlihan from a one-dimensional caricature into a complex, feminist role model.

“Around the second or third year I decided to try to play her as a real person, in an intelligent fashion, even if it meant hurting the jokes,” Swit told Suzy Kalter, author of The Complete Book of ‘MASH’.

Swit’s portrayal earned her two Emmy Awards and ten nominations, making her one of the longest-serving cast members alongside Alan Alda. The show’s finale on February 28, 1983, attracted over 100 million viewers, making it the most-watched episode of any scripted series in television history.

Live Events

Passionate animal advocate



Beyond her acting career, Swit was a passionate animal rights advocate. She founded the SwitHeart Animal Alliance, a nonprofit organization supporting animal welfare initiatives. In 2017, she published SwitHeart: The Watercolour Artistry & Animal Activism of Loretta Swit, a book showcasing her artwork and dedication to animal causes.

Swit was married to actor Dennis Holahan from 1983 to 1988 and had no children. She continued to be active in theater and advocacy work throughout her life, leaving behind a legacy that transcends her television fame.

