IN 2024 A.I. will be helping us choose everything from perfume to foundation and we’ll be asking our hairdressers for a choppy cut.

From rainbow bright make-up to IV drips, beauty writer Mia Lyndon reveals the next big things in skin care and cosmetics.

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

27 In 2024 we’ll be using artificial intelligence to recommend our next perfume Credit: Shutterstock

Beauty is going “space age” in 2024.

Next year, we won’t be swatching or sniffing products in-store — instead, we’ll be using artificial intelligence to match our foundation, pick out a fake tan shade and recommend our next perfume.

BODY CARE

27 Pinterest announced body care as one of its biggest new trends for 2024 Credit: Getty

In 2023, we got our facial skincare routines down to a tee — so next year, we’ll be looking towards caring for our bodies.

Pinterest announced body care as one of its biggest new trends for 2024, after seeing a big increase in searches for body lotions and home-spa products.

CHOPPY CUTS

27 In 2024 we’ll be asking our hairdressers for choppy, chin-length bobs Credit: Getty

Gone are the days of tidy, put- together styles — in the new year, we’ll be asking our hairdressers for choppy, chin-length bobs and textured layers that embrace the hair’s natural look and feel.

And the best bit?

Styles like this only require a brush and a bit of a tousle.

DE-INFLUENCING

27 De-influencing will see influencers and celebs telling us what not to buy Credit: Getty

Up to 40 per cent of us have splurged on something we’ve seen on social media.

But prepare to tighten your purse strings in 2024, because de-influencing will now be calling the shots.

The opposite of influencing, this trend will see influencers and celebs telling us what not to buy.

EYEBROW ATTENTION

27 The e.l.f Instant Lift Waterproof Brow Pencil is the best brow buy Credit: Supplied

Our lashes have had a lot of attention this year, so next year will all be about brows.

Traditionally, brow trends mean bad news — we’re still scarred from bleached and plaited brows — but fortunately, 2024 will be a year of normal, boring, healthy looks.

All you’ll need is the e.l.f Instant Lift Waterproof Brow Pencil, £4 from Superdrug, for a bit of preening.

FARM TO FACE

27 Brands like Lush and Farmacy will pave the way with sustainable ingredients in 2024 Credit: Supplied

Just like the organic produce boom in our supermarkets, the beauty industry is embracing locally sourced, fresh products, too.

Brands like Lush and Farmacy will pave the way with sustainable ingredients which can be traced back to responsible farms.

GEN Z

27 The Bubble Slam Dunk Moisturizer is popular among Gen Z Credit: Supplied

Brands that focus on protecting Gen Z skin shot to social media stardom in 2023, and will continue to grow next year.

Skincare label Bubble has been the most exciting, selling one product every minute for days after its UK launch.

The Bubble Slam Dunk Moisturizer, £16 from Boots, is one of the brand’s cult buys.

HEAD CARE

27 Straand Crown Boost Conditioning Treatment will help your scalp Credit: Supplied

It’s been said that 70 per cent of facial wrinkles are caused by an ageing scalp — so it’s not surprising that scalp care will be high on the agenda in 2024.

Haircare brands, like the newly launched Straand, are turning their attention towards scalp care, like the Straand Crown Boost Conditioning Treatment, £18 from straandscalpcare.com.

IV DRIPS

27 You can now get hooked up to an IV drip for your next dose of vitamin C or collagen Credit: Shutterstock

One of the most bizarre trends lined up for 2024 involves turning a hospital procedure into a beauty treatment.

You can now get hooked up to an IV drip for your next dose of vitamin C or collagen — and they’re set to be huge next year.

JELLY LIPS

27 Dr PawPaw Plumping Lip Oil will give you instant results Credit: Supplied

Juicy lips are back, and so are lip oils, glosses and balms.

Reminiscent of products you’d receive in a teen magazine, 2024 lip products will focus on plumping and priming the lips — and many are flavoured like fruit jellies, too.

For instant results reach for the Dr PawPaw Plumping Lip Oil, £4.95 from hollandandbarrett.com.

K-BEAUTY

27 K-Beauty has amassed millions of views on social media Credit: Supplied

From fermented ingredients to skin-flooding, we’ve tapped into a number of K-Beauty trends this year.

Inspired by skincare methods originating in Korea, K-Beauty has amassed millions of views on social media.

In 2024, it is likely we’ll see K-Beauty brands such as Erborian and Laneige all over our feeds, too.

LASER TREATMENTS

27 Following recent advancements in tech, laser treatments are set to boom in 2024 Credit: Shutterstock

Chilly weather might mean you’ve thrown away your razor — but now is the time to start thinking about hair removal.

Following recent advancements in tech, laser treatments are set to boom in 2024, and now is the best time to start — before your skin gets sun tanned and becomes more susceptible to damage.

MORE IS MORE

27 Hair will be anything but small in the next 12 months. Credit: Getty

We are heading for a massive year.

Cue the bows and blowouts, because hair will be anything but small in the next 12 months.

Bouncy blow dries adorned with big clips and accessories will rule the roost in 2024.

NEURO-GLOW

27 In 2024, we’ll be prioritising mental health as a way of achieving a glowing and rejuvenated complexion Credit: Shutterstock

2024 will be the year of glowing from the inside out.

Experts have found a link between stress and physical appearance, so in 2024, we’ll be prioritising mental health as a way of achieving a glowing and rejuvenated complexion.

ONE AND DONE

27 The Living M 2-in-1 Cream Cleanser & Mask does everything Credit: Supplied

Who needs a million products?

We’ll be ditching the ten-step routines in 2024, and instead opting for products that do it in one.

Skincare that offers a cocktail of ingredients, and a number of benefits, is what we’ll be investing in — and that will be better for both the planet and your pocket.

The Living M 2-in-1 Cream Cleanser & Mask, £25 from wearelivingm.com, is no one-trick pony.

PEACH FUZZ

27 The Soap & Glory Peach Please Body Wash is (nearly) good enough to eat Credit: Supplied

This pale orange shade is set to be huge in 2024 — meaning it is likely we’ll see it filter through to the beauty sphere, too.

From peachy blushers to some fruity fragrances, we’ll all be benefiting from that lovely fuzzy feeling.

The Soap & Glory Peach Please Body Wash, £3.99 from Boots, is (nearly) good enough to eat.

QUALITY TIME

27 The new year will see us spending quality time with ourselves Credit: Getty

R&R will have an upgrade this year.

The new year will see us spending quality time with ourselves and taking time out of our days to unwind, meaning we’ll be stocking up on the beauty products that help us indulge.

Whether it’s a body butter or a scented candle, 2024 will be all about having some “me” time.

RAINBOW BRIGHTS

27 Make-up is going rainbow in 2024 Credit: Getty

Gone are the days of neutrals — 2024 will be all about colour pops.

Chuck away your beige palettes, as make-up is going rainbow.

One of 2024’s already talked-about launches is Maybelline’s new bright blue mascara, £12.99.

It launches in January at Super-drug.

STICKS

27 The Skin Gym Workout sticks are perfect for taking your skincare on the road Credit: Supplied

From wands to crayons, we’ll be drawing on our skincare and make-up in 2024.

In the new year, serum sticks and make-up crayons are coming our way, promising easier application, compact packaging and mess-proof formulas.

The Skin Gym Workout sticks, £16 from Boots, are perfect for taking your skincare on the road.

TIME TRIALS

27 Keep your eyes peeled for L’Oréal Paris Infallible 3-Second Face Setting Mist launching in January

Thanks to food delivery and online shopping, we’re all getting more impatient, apparently.

So we’ll be making sure that our 2024 beauty routines don’t keep us waiting.

From serums that promise speedy results to make-up that stays put for days, we won’t be hanging around in 2024.

Keep your eyes peeled for L’Oréal Paris Infallible 3-Second Face Setting Mist, £9.99 launching in January from lorealparis.co.uk.

ULTHERAPY

27 Jennifer Aniston is a big fan of ultherapy Credit: Getty

Pretty much anything Jennifer Aniston tries turns into a trend, so it is no surprise that one of her favourite skin tightening treatments, ultherapy, is set to be huge next year.

The treatment delivers high-intensity ultrasound to the face and neck and promises zero downtime.

VEGGIE SCENTS

27 The Inside Story Cucumber Rose Filled Candle will be big in 2024 Credit: Supplied

There was a time when the scent of tomatoes and cucumbers could only be smelt at the shops or in your fridge.

But in 2024, we’ll all be smelling like the greengrocers, as fragrances inspired by fresh, earthy and leafy greens have risen in popularity.

The Inside Story Cucumber Rose Filled Candle, £22 from insidestory.com, is a great way to ease yourself in.

WATER CREAMS

27 Water creams deliver hydration to where you need it most Credit: Supplied

If you suffer from dry, dehydrated skin, get water creams on your radar.

Providing literally a splash of water, they deliver hydration to where you need it most.

They’re lightweight, fast-absorbing and, like Thayers Let’s Be Clear Water Cream, £24.99 from Boots, won’t break the bank.

XL BUYING

27 We’ll be making our money go further, and investing in larger, money-saving sets in 2024 Credit: Getty

We’re hooked on batch cooking and bulk buying trends — next we’ll be doing big beauty shops.

Whether it’s buying refills en masse, signing up to subscriptions or going large on an XXL candle, we’ll be making our money go further, and investing in larger, money-saving sets in 2024.

YOU

27 Bespoke formulations that are tailored to you are one of the hottest trends set for next year Credit: Supplied

There’s one standout ingredient in 2024, and that is you.

Bespoke formulations that are tailored to you are one of the hottest trends set for next year.

From custom-made foundation to pH colour-changing make-up, such as Indu One & Only pH GlowOil, £16 from indu.me, there’ll be no ill-fitting make-up in 2024

Zzz

27 This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray will help you get a good night’s sleep Credit: Supplied

If 2023 was the year of working hard, 2024 will be the year of sleeping it off.

Looking after our mental and physical health will be high on the agenda, so getting a good night’s kip will be important, too.

Hopefully, we’ll all be getting our eight hours in with the help of heated face masks and pillow mists, like This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray, £10 from thisworks.com.