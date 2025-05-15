Bob Pockrass FOX Motorsports Insider

Drivers often talk glowingly about the Indianapolis 500 (Sunday, May 25 on FOX).

We tried to keep them from doing that. Strictly for the only reason of wanting them to give us their thoughts on the race in just one word.

But first, we’ll let last year’s polesitter, Scott McLaughlin, wax glowingly.

“It’s just the day — that day, the way it starts, the cannons going off, the people flying through the gates,” McLaughlin said. “And then you turn the corner coming on to the backstraight.

“Last year, I had a great view being on the pole and the amount of people that are there, it is magical and happens one time a year.”

Here’s a selection of INDYCAR drivers’ responses when asked to describe the Indianapolis 500 in one word:

Alexander Rossi: Big.

Marcus Ericsson: Crazy is the first one that comes in my mind.

Pato O’Ward: Magical.

Kyle Larson: Amazing.

Scott Dixon: We all know spectacle but it’s amazing.

Conor Daly: Fantastic. You have to use more than one word.

Ed Carpenter: It’s the best.

Josef Newgarden: Legendary.

Graham Rahal: Americana.

Ryan Hunter-Reay: Unbelievable … Can you give me three? Peerless or unmatched.

Scott McLaughlin: Magical.

Will Power: Epic.

Bob Pockrass covers NASCAR and IndyCar for FOX Sports. He has spent decades covering motorsports, including over 30 Daytona 500s, with stints at ESPN, Sporting News, NASCAR Scene magazine and The (Daytona Beach) News-Journal. Follow him on Twitter @bobpockrass.

