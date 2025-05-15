– Thailand’s Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra shared a video clip on her TikTok account on May 14, in which she promotes a variety of local fruits.

In the clip, Ms Paetongtarn takes a selfie video with a variety of Thai fruits, including mangoes, rambutans, durians and mangosteens.

She highlighted the international popularity of Thai mangoes, saying they have gained global recognition over the past two years for their delicious flavour and affordability.

The Prime Minister also encouraged Thais to consume more locally grown fruits.

In the caption accompanying the post, Ms Paetongtarn said the 2025 fruit harvest has increased by about 15 per cent compared with 2024, thanks to favourable weather conditions.

She added that this presents a valuable opportunity to promote Thai fruits and make them more accessible to consumers.

“This year, the government is launching the Thai Fruits Festival to boost domestic consumption through a range of creative activities,” she said.

“These include fruit-based recipe competitions, online sales channels, community-oriented events using Thai fruits, and support for high-quality fruit processing.”

On the international front, Ms Paetongtarn said the government is expediting negotiations on free trade agreements (FTAs) to drive exports.

Thai fruits will also be showcased at international trade fairs to expand markets and create more opportunities for farmers.

“Thai fruits are of high quality, uniquely flavoured, and full of growth potential – especially if we all work together to support them,” she said.

“I would like to invite everyone to support Thai fruits this season. It’s a simple yet impactful way we can all help support Thai farmers.” THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

