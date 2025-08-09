From Reggie Brown’s terrifying 1997 spinal cord injury to Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest in 2023, the NFL has seen moments that left players, fans, and teammates in shock.

The recent injury to Detroit Lions safety Morice Norris is another reminder of football’s inherent dangers. Norris was struck in the head by a knee while making a tackle, collapsing on the field before being taken away in an ambulance.

— JimmyLiaoMD (@JimmyLiaoMD)

Such incidents highlight the sport’s physical toll and the ever-present risk that even routine plays can lead to devastating outcomes. Here we bring out for you the most devastating injuries in the history of the National Football League (NFL).

ALSO READ: Lions-Falcons preseason game ended early after serious injury to Morice Norris

Live Events

Chuck Hughes (1971)

In October 1971, Detroit Lions wide receiver Chuck Hughes collapsed late in the fourth quarter of a game against the Chicago Bears. Efforts to revive him continued at the hospital, but the 28-year-old was pronounced dead about an hour later from a heart attack.

An autopsy revealed that Hughes had undiagnosed heart disease, a condition that had gone undetected despite previous medical tests. He had complained of stomach and chest pain earlier in the season, but examinations at the time found no signs of illness. His death raised serious concerns about player health protocols.

Darryl Stingley (1978)

In a 1978 preseason matchup between the New England Patriots and the Oakland Raiders, Patriots wide receiver Darryl Stingley suffered one of the most devastating injuries in NFL history. While going over the middle for a pass, Stingley collided violently with Raiders safety Jack Tatum. The hit compressed his spinal cord and fractured his fourth and fifth cervical vertebrae, leaving him paralyzed from the neck down.

Although Stingley later regained limited movement in his right arm, he remained a quadriplegic for the rest of his life and passed away in 2007 at the age of 55. The incident shocked the league, players, and fans alike, sparking widespread debate about player safety. It became a pivotal moment in NFL history, contributing to eventual rule changes designed to limit excessively violent hits and better protect players from catastrophic injuries.

Dennis Byrd (1992)

On November 29, 1992, New York Jets defensive lineman Dennis Byrd, 26, suffered a career-ending spinal cord injury during a game. In the third quarter, Byrd accidentally collided with a teammate’s chest while attempting to pressure the quarterback, causing severe damage to his spine. Trainers immediately rushed to his aid before he was carted off the field. The collision resulted in a broken neck and temporary paralysis.

Following months of intense rehabilitation, Byrd regained the ability to walk, though his NFL career was over. He went on to inspire others as a motivational speaker and authored Rise and Walk: The Trial and Triumph of Dennis Byrd, later adapted into a television movie chronicling his remarkable recovery.

Reggie Brown (1997)



In the final game of the 1997 season, Detroit Lions linebacker Reggie Brown, just 23, suffered a life-threatening spinal cord injury after a routine tackle in the fourth quarter. According to multiple reports, Brown lay motionless for 17 minutes, having stopped breathing and turning blue and purple.

Trainers and doctors rushed onto the field, performing CPR before placing him on a backboard, then a stretcher, and into an ambulance. At the hospital, surgeons stabilised Brown’s spinal cord. He survived but never played again, undergoing months of rehabilitation to relearn how to walk. Despite his recovery, Brown has continued to experience lingering pain and numbness from the injury.

Kevin Everett (2007)

On September 9, 2007, Buffalo Bills tight end Kevin Everett suffered a devastating spinal cord injury while making a tackle on a second-half kickoff return. He collapsed motionless to the turf and remained there for 15 minutes as medical staff worked to stabilise him. Everett was then placed on a stretcher, loaded into an ambulance, and rushed to a nearby hospital for emergency surgery.

The 25-year-old’s spinal cord was nearly severed, ending his NFL career and initially leaving him paralysed. Remarkably, months later, Everett regained the ability to walk – an outcome doctors partly credited to the rapid use of an experimental cold therapy treatment immediately after the injury.

Ryan Shazier (2017)

In December 2017, Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier sustained a career-ending spinal cord injury during a “Monday Night Football” game. In the first quarter, the Pro Bowl defender made what appeared to be a routine tackle before collapsing and grabbing his back. While lying on the field for several minutes, Shazier could move his arms but showed no movement in his legs.

He was placed on a backboard, carted off, and taken to the hospital, where doctors performed spinal stabilization surgery days later. The injury left him partially paralyzed, but Shazier underwent extensive rehabilitation to relearn how to walk. He later chronicled his recovery and search for purpose in his memoir, Walking Miracle: How Faith, Positive Thinking, and Passion for Football Brought Me Back from Paralysis…and Helped Me Find Purpose.

Damar Hamlin (2023)

In January 2023, a Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals was suspended after a terrifying on-field incident. Bills safety Damar Hamlin collided with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins, stood briefly, and then collapsed, shocking players, fans, and millions watching.

Hamlin’s heart had stopped, but medical personnel performed CPR and restored his heartbeat before transporting him to a nearby hospital, where he was diagnosed with cardiac arrest. The incident halted play entirely and became one of the most harrowing moments in NFL history.

Morice Norris (2025)



Detroit Lions safety Morice Norris was attended to for roughly 20 minutes and taken off the field in an ambulance during Friday night’s preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons. The contest effectively ended with 6:31 remaining after players let the clock run out.

Norris, listed as the Lions’ second-team safety, was injured with 14:50 left while attempting to tackle Falcons rookie running back Nathan Carter. The collision occurred when Norris led with his facemask into Carter’s midsection, causing his head to snap back on impact.

