ECONOMYNEXT – President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and his party threatened to sack him . But outgoing Finance Secretary Mahinda Siriwardena earned appreciation from the same leader who threatened to oust him after standing for tough reforms.

Siriwardana retired from the post of Secretary to the Ministry of Finance and Treasury on Wednesday (18). He is expected to take up an alternative director post in Asian Development Bank (ADB).

President Dissanayake hailed Siriwardena for his exemplary service after working as the Secretary under his ministry for nearly nine months.

Despite rhetoric by Dissanayake in the election campaign, he retained Siriwardana under the new cabinet after his National People’s Power (NPP) secured a landslide in the parliamentary elections in November.

“The President particularly commended Mr. Siriwardana’s exceptional dedication and commitment in expertly navigating the nation’s economy through the transformative period following the recent economic crisis, ultimately achieving significant economic victories for the country,” the President’s Media Division (PMD) said in a statement.

“President Dissanayake expressed his gratitude for Mr. Siriwardana’s invaluable contributions.”

The President stated that “young public officials have much to learn from the distinguished career of Mr. Mahinda Siriwardana, a senior public servant with extensive experience and profound understanding.”

The President presented Siriwardana with a commemorative token in appreciation of his outstanding service.

Siriwardana was appointed as the Finance Secretary by former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa in 2022 and continued under Rajapaksa’s successor, Ranil Wickremesinghe.

He was instrumental in the key negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and debt restructuring deals from 2022. He is also involved in the IMF-led reforms in the island nation.

A central banker by career, he was criticized by Dissanayake’s NPP citing the Siriwardana was one of the reasons for the adverse impacts of the country’s economic policies. The NPP vowed to oust him and said it will renegotiate with the IMF and external private bondholders on debt restructuring. (Colombo/July 18/2025)