Bruce Willis is most famous for his role in the action film franchise Die Hard, in which he plays John McClane, a New York City police detective who repeatedly finds himself caught up in dangerous situations. Willis has also starred in a variety of other films, including Pulp Fiction, Sixth Sense, and more. But what other movies and TV shows has he starred in?

Here’s all you need to know about Bruce Willis’s filmography, along with his upcoming films and TV shows.

What are Bruce Willis’s new and upcoming movies and TV series?

Bruce Willis is set to star in the following movies and TV shows:

Assassin (2023)

Detective Knight: Independence (2023)

Bruce Willis movies and TV shows list

The following is a list of all movies and TV shows that Bruce Willis has starred in:

The First Deadly Sin (1980)

Blind Date (1987)

Die Hard (1988)

Sunset (1988)

Look Who’s Talking (1989)

In Country (1989)

That’s Adequate (1989)

Die Hard 2 (1990)

The Bonfire of the Vanities (1990)

Look Who’s Talking Too (1990)

Mortal Thoughts (1991)

Billy Bathgate (1991)

Hudson Hawk (1991)

Death Becomes Her (1992)

The Player (1992)

Last Man Standing (1996)

The Fifth Element (1997)

Armageddon (1998)

The Siege (1998)

Mercury Rising (1998)

Breakfast of Champions (1999)

The Sixth Sense (1999)

Unbreakable (2000)

The Whole Nine Yards (2000)

Bandits (2001)

Hart’s War (2002)

Tears of the Sun (2003)

Ocean’s Twelve (2004)

Hostage (2005)

Alpha Dog (2006)

16 Blocks (2006)

Fast Food Nation (2006)

Lucky Number Slevin (2006)

Over the Hedge (2006) (voice)

Planet Terror (2007)

Nancy Drew (2007)

Perfect Stranger (2007)

The Astronaut Farmer (2007)

What Just Happened (2008)

The Whole Nine Yards 2 (2008)

Surrogates (2009)

Moonrise Kingdom (2012)

The Expendables 2 (2012)

Looper (2012)

A Good Day to Die Hard (2013)

GI Joe: Retaliation (2013)

Red 2 (2013)

Sin City: A Dame to Kill For (2014)

Vice (2015)

Rock the Kasbah (2015)

Split (2016)

Marauders (2016)

Once Upon a Time in Venice (2017)

First Kill (2017)

Acts of Violence (2018)

Death Wish (2018)

Reprisal (2018)

Glass (2019)

Motherless Brooklyn (2019)

Survive the Night (2022)

Gasoline Alley (2022)

Fortress: Sniper’s Eye (2022)

A Day to Die (2022)

Wrong Place (2022)

American Siege (2022)

Moonlighting (1985-1989)

Friends (1999-2000)

