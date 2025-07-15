In an age where sustainability, digital access, and clean energy are no longer optional but essential, Vincent Mosebe, founder of Mosebe Enterprise, is proving that world-changing innovation can come from the heart of South Africa’s townships.

As a driven entrepreneur and a participant in the ORT Jet Programme, Vincent has spent the last few years not just building products, but building solutions that respond to real needs. His journey recently took him to two major platforms where his voice, vision, and ventures left a lasting mark: the BRICS+ Youth Innovation Summit and the Youth Energy Summit (YES!) 2025.

Vincent BRICS+ Summit

Innovating From the Margins: The BRICS+ Breakthrough

At the BRICS+ Youth Innovation Summit, held under the theme “Technology for Sustainability and Social Good,” Vincent and his team showcased the Tshepo Series, a line of solar-powered energy solutions built from refurbished e-waste. The star of the show was Tshepo V3, a compact power station designed to meet the electricity needs of students, small businesses, and households in off-grid communities. It powers routers, lights, and laptops, helping users stay safe, connected, and productive.

Competing against high-level innovations from across BRICS and the Global South, Vincent’s team walked away with second place overall, a powerful testament to their grassroots approach, community insight, and the conviction that sustainability and affordability don’t have to be mutually exclusive.

“We’re not just solving a technical problem,” Vincent shared. “We’re solving a human one.”

This achievement brought greater visibility to his mission, while reinforcing the belief that innovation from the margins deserves global attention.

Charging Forward at YES! 2025

Not long after BRICS+, Vincent stepped onto another global platform, this time at the Youth Energy Summit (YES!) 2025, where over 3,000 young leaders gathered to reimagine Africa’s energy future. Drawn by the summit’s emphasis on local innovation, Vincent saw YES! as an opportunity to learn, connect, and amplify his mission.

He didn’t just attend, he won first place in the Entrepreneur’s Launchpad.

But beyond the award, Vincent recalls being most inspired by the energy in the room:“It was electrifying. Being surrounded by so many driven young minds reminded me that the future is collaborative.”

From powerful panels on decentralised energy access to networking with policymakers and investors, YES! 2025 validated his work and sparked new ideas for partnerships, including one with a young chemical engineering student who’s now joined his team.

Grounded in Community, Powered by Purpose

For Vincent, these accolades are not endpoints, they’re launchpads. His company, Mosebe Enterprise, is now scaling up production of Tshepo V3 units and exploring new verticals in AI, security, and education. He’s also working on adapting his technology for rural agriculture and micro-enterprise support, ensuring his innovations continue to serve those who need them most.

“We need to think bigger but act locally. The summit reminded me that real impact starts at home.”

The Role of Support: ORT Jet

While Vincent’s drive and vision are undeniably his own, he credits his growth as a business leader to having a strong support system. Through ORT Jet, he gained access to mentorship, exposure, and a network that believes in empowering entrepreneurs holistically.

“ORT Jet has been a game-changer. They don’t just support your business, they support the person behind it.”

Advice for Fellow Changemakers

Vincent’s message to other young entrepreneurs is simple and powerful:

“Start where you are. Use what you have. Stay grounded in your mission. And never underestimate the power of your story, people invest in people before products.”

What’s Next?

With new partnerships, a growing team, and momentum behind him, Vincent is focused on building not just a business, but an ecosystem that uplifts, educates, and energises entire communities.

“The summit ignited a deeper fire in me, not just to grow, but to make sure others rise with us.”

