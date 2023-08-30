In a February 2022 Nintendo Direct, it was announced that the first three mainline Front Mission games would get modern remakes exclusively for Switch. Front Mission 1st: Remake hit last November, and now, nearly a year later, we finally know when Front Mission 2 will arrive.

That date is October 5, following a delay from it’s previously announced June 12 launch. Front Mission 2’s revival is significant because it has never been released outside of Japan, originally hitting shelves in 1997. Set 12 years after Front Mission 1st, it stars Ash, an O.C.U. soldier who tries to escape the nation of Alordesh after its overrun by a revolutionary group, only to discover a broader conspiracy. Check out its story trailer below.

The remake’s features include improved loading times (addressing a big criticism of the original version), free camera movement, a revamped soundtrack, new coloring/camouflage options, and additional language support.

Front Mission 2 Remake: will be available for $34.99.