COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – July 15, 2025 – Pushing the boundaries of in-orbit data storage, Frontgrade Technologies, the leading provider of high-reliability microelectronics for space and national security, has unveiled its embedded MultiMediaCard (eMMC) —a space-grade NAND memory solution offering 32GB density, the highest available in today’s market. Designed to deliver maximum capacity and resilience in space environments, this radiation-tolerant, non-volatile flash data storage device is optimized for low Earth orbit (LEO) missions and beyond.

The new memory device is the first of its kind to be made available as a space-grade eMMC that integrates an advanced flash management controller, which is critically important in the harsh, high-risk, and reliability-demanding environment of space. Frontgrade’s eMMC includes an intelligent controller that helps ensure data reliability and long-term durability by managing how information is stored, correcting errors, and leveling wear in highly used memory areas.

“Our 32GB eMMC NAND represents a significant leap forward in space-grade memory technology,” said David Meyouhas, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Microelectronics at Frontgrade Technologies. “By combining market-leading density with built-in flash management, we’re giving customers a highly reliable, drop-in solution that accelerates time-to-orbit and reduces engineering burden.”

Engineered to simplify system design and reduce integration complexity, this memory solution enables rapid adoption across a wide range of mission profiles. Frontgrade’s eMMC is built for next-generation platforms with high storage demands, including Earth observation systems, AI-driven satellite payloads, and scientific instrumentation.

Key Features:

Industry-leading 32GB density in a space-qualified eMMC form factor

Integrated flash controller with built-in FTL for wear leveling, bad block handling, and ECC

Radiation-tolerant construction suitable for many mission orbit requirements

Standard eMMC 5.1 interface for streamlined system integration

Frontgrade’s eMMC is currently available for sampling. Flight units are expected to be available in Q4 2025. This launch reinforces the company’s commitment to shaping the future of space computing through innovation in high-performance, qualified microelectronics for the most demanding missions.

Learn more at www.frontgrade.com/emmc

About Frontgrade Technologies

Frontgrade Technologies is a leading provider of high-reliability, radiation-assured solutions for defense, intelligence, commercial, and civil applications. With over 60 years of space flight heritage, Frontgrade offers a complementary and integrated suite of mission-matched electronics, including rad-hard and rad-tolerant components, mission processing subsystems, custom ASICs, motion control systems, waveguides, antennas, and power management solutions. For more information, visit frontgrade.com.

