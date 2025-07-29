Colorado Springs, CO — July 29, 2025 — Frontgrade Technologies, a leading provider of high-reliability electronic solutions for space and national security missions, has launched its operationally resilient SpaceStor™ Mass Memory Unit (MMU), a high capacity, solid state storage solution designed for mission-critical space applications. As the newest addition to Frontgrade’s MAMBA (Modular Applications for Mission processing with a Bifurcated Architecture) offering, the radiation-tolerant SpaceStor delivers up to 3.97 TB of reliable, NAND flash memory in a 3U SpaceVPX form factor, ideal for SWaP-C constrained and data-intensive missions.

Delivering transaction throughput of up to 4Gb per second, SpaceStor’s significant capacity enables real-time, in-flight computing and processing capabilities for space missions that demand reliable, high-speed data access. The new MMU leverages Frontgrade’s space-qualified 4Tb flash along with a robust flash management controller, built on a strong flight heritage FPGA. SpaceStor helps mission designers meet the growing need for robust, modular data storage in spaceborne systems ranging from high-resolution imaging payloads and satellite sensor buffering to AI/ML applications.

“SpaceStor provides the reliability and flexibility customers need to protect the mission data of any program or application where large amounts of data and file systems need to be stored and accessed, at a lower price point than other solutions on today’s market,” said Lorne Graves, Chief Technology Officer at Frontgrade. “As part of our MAMBA architecture, this new 4TB MMU offers best-in-class capacity and resilience, and seamlessly integrates into modular, next-generation spacecraft systems.”

Frontgrade’s SpaceStor MMU is available in three capacities: 1.33TB, 2.66TB, and 3.97TB, providing customers with a flexible balance between storage size and affordability. With a typical power draw under 15W, SpaceStor is optimized for low SWaP-C missions. Samples are currently available for order with full production expected later this year.

About Frontgrade Technologies

Frontgrade Technologies is a leading provider of high-reliability, radiation-assured solutions for defense, intelligence, commercial, and civil applications. With over 60 years of space flight heritage, Frontgrade offers a complementary and integrated suite of mission-matched electronics, including rad-hard and rad-tolerant components, mission processing subsystems, custom ASICs, motion control systems, waveguides, antennas, and power management solutions. For more information, visit frontgrade.com.

Media Contact:

Liz Ryan Sax

Frontgrade Technologies

press@frontgrade.com

719-487-4259

Related