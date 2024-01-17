Key events Show key events only Please turn on JavaScript to use this feature

Brenda Fruhvirtova 2-2 Aryna Sabalenka* (*denotes next server) Sabalenka can’t return serve but she then smashes a volley to level 15-15. Fruhvirtova plays another unreturnable serve, it is becoming a real asset in this match, and Sabalenka’s return is then long. This would be a good blow to land for the 16-year-old to level the match after going 2-0 and she does it. We have a match on our hands.

Fruhvirtova breaks back! Brenda Fruhvirtova* 1-2 Aryna Sabalenka (*denotes next server) Sabalenka is not looking totally comfortable, not in that she has an injury but she hasn’t come out in her best form yet. She puts too much on her forehand twice to give Fruhvirtova a 30-0 lead. She is also taking longer over her serve after the double fault in the first game and some first serve errors. Again Sabalenka’s forehand is long and Fruhvirtova has break point. And she breaks! A huge moment.

Sabalenka breaks! Brenda Fruhvirtova 0-2 Aryna Sabalenka* (*denotes next server) Fruhvirtova’s serve starts well but her returning shots just aren’t on the money yet as she sends it out twice to give Sabalenka 30-0. The teenager fights back with a forehand tricking the defending champion and another powerful shots levels the game 30-30. A double fault sees Sabalenka on an early break point but she then sends the ball into the net, we have deuce again. Both players haven’t settled into this encounter just yet. Sabalenka shouts “come on” as she wins advantage and does so again when she breaks.

Elsewhere in the tournament Paula Badosa has beaten Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in straight sets, 6-2, 6-3. Paula Badosa powers her way to victory over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. Photograph: Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images Updated at 03.31 EST

Brenda Fruhvirtova* 0-1 Aryna Sabalenka (*denotes next server) Sabalenka starts the match quickly and races to 30-0 with some errors coming from 16-year-old Fruhvirtova. The defending champion then hits the net on a return but Fruhvirtova goes long on a forehand to gift Sabalenka 40-15. Two double fault comes next and Sabalenka looks to the crowd in frustration and she lets out a sigh, to deuce we go. A lovely shot into the right corner of the court gives Fruhvirtova advantage but Sabalenka directs the ball left and right to reduce it back to deuce. She wraps up the game but her serve is a slight worry in the early stages. Updated at 03.22 EST

Brenda Fruhvirtova* 0-0 Aryna Sabalenka (*denotes next server) Here we go then, will we see another upset today? Or will defending champion Sabalenka blow the teenager away? All the action to come. Updated at 03.15 EST

A really warm welcome for Sabalenka here as the players finish up their warm-up. Elsewhere, Ben Shelton is close to winning his match against Christopher O’Connell with the score there 6-4, 6-1, 3-6, 6-5.

Qualifier Brenda Fruhvirtova and defending champion Aryna Sabalenka are out on court and their match will start imminently. But first here are some top stories from the day’s action so far:

There are multiple matches taking place right now but here is a few score updates: Frances Tiafoe 4-6, 1-2 Tomas Machac

Gael Monfils 1-1 Tomas Martin Etcheverry

Caroline Garcia 4-6, 1-1 Magdalena Frech