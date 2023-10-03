Burberry downgrade hits shares, FTSE 100 steadies

Burberry shares were hit by more selling today after a leading City bank downgraded its stance on the luxury goods group.

The FTSE 100-listed stock has fallen 15% over the past month and today lost 47p to 1846.5p as UBS analysts switched their recommendation from “neutral” to “sell” and cut their price estimate to 1614p.

Burberry led the FTSE 100 fallers board in a session when the prospect of global interest rates staying higher for longer continued to weigh on investor sentiment.

Those fears contributed to Monday’s 1.3% decline for London’s top flight, although today’s session saw signs of resilience with a recovery of 27.96 points to 7538.68.

Tech-focused stocks defied the rates outlook as property portal Rightmove lifted 11p to 565.4p as the biggest riser, while publisher Pearson added 10.4p to 867.8p.

On the fallers board, the surge in bond yields dented the investment appeal of utility stocks as the quartet of Severn Trent, National Grid, SSE and United Utilities dropped 1%.

The FTSE 250 index posted a resilient performance, falling by 20.03 points to 17,957.26. Those under pressure included biomass power station business Drax, which dropped another 10.3p to 420.3p to leave losses in the past month near to 25%.

Housebuilder Vistry also eased 14.5p to 871p after analysts at Jefferies removed their “buy” recommendation with a new 999p target.

Among the risers, an order from the US Army helped shares in the defence industry supplier Qinetiq to improve 2.4p to 319.6p.

The five-year contract worth $84 million (£69.5 million) will see Qinetiq supply over 700 bomb suits for use by soldiers as they deal with improvised explosive devices and other threats.

The upgrade on the current 20 year-old suit provides greater situational awareness through built-in technology.

On AIM, Gooch & Housego jumped 29p to 529p after the Somerset-based maker of photonic components for industries including aerospace and life sciences forecast full-year revenues slightly ahead of City hopes.