ondon’s FTSE 100 lost some ground ahead of this week’s potentially pivotal interest rate decision from the Bank of England, with higher oil prices helping energy majors rise. The main UK stock index slipped by 33 points to 7677.73, after striding over 230 points higher last week.
The fate of the index, which started the week near four-month highs, could well depend on events at Threadneedle Street on Thursday, when the Bank of England takes back the rates spotlight. City experts are ready for another quarter-point increase, to 5.5%, along with similar signals that peak rates have arrived.
There have already been 14 consecutive Bank of England hikes since December 2021 in a long fight against inflation, which was intensified by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which sent wholesale energy prices soaring.
And rising oil prices were back in focus today, with the price of Brent crude trading toward $95 a barrel, a level it last held in November.
The move on commodities markets was no doubt being eyed carefully at the BoE into its set-piece rate call. It also helped the FTSE 100’s heavily weighted oil majors make gains. BP rose 2p to 525p. Shell was 1.5p higher at 2581p.
Commodities trade and miner Glencore was up 3p to 460p. With interest rates back in focus, there was a renewed air of caution over some stocks that were at the forefront of last week’s gains.
Housebuilders eased back, with Persimmon down 24p at 1055p. Online estate agency Rightmove was over 7p weaker at 554p. Developer Berkeley fell 51p to 4473p.
Live updates
Market snapshot as FTSE dips further
The FTSE 100 has declined further, with RS Group, Rightmove and Entain among the biggest fallers.
CMA warns on danger of AI adoption on consumer trust
Consumers are at risk of being exposed to a fresh wave of scams, misinformation and manipulation through new AI tools, a report by the UK competition regulator has warned.
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has said the evolution of large language models (LLMs) and other machine learning techniques exacerbate existing online harms and risk undermining consumer trust in businesses who use them.
Fake reviews on e-commerce websites will become much easier for bad actors to create at scale using the technologies, according to the report, while scam phishing emails are set to become more personalised and convincing, and users could also be manipulated by information shared with them from LLM chatbots.
Chatbot ‘hallucinations,’ in which a LLM unwittingly creates false information that appears plausible, is also likely to increase the circulation of misinformation, the CMA warned, citing examples of a chatbot fabricating medical notes and making false allegations against individuals.
Can a merger of the CBI and Make UK work?
Ahead of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI)’s annual meeting this Wednesday, the group is reportedly now seeking £3 million from members to avoid financial collapse. At the same time, it seemingly remains in discussions with manufacturing trade group Make UK around future collaboration – including a potential merger.
This all comes after a challenging year for the CBI, including allegations of sexual misconduct, and a toxic workplace environment, by current and former employees.
The potential Make UK tie-up raises interesting questions around managing reputational risks in corporate transactions, especially where brand and name recognition represent an important part of the attraction to prospective partners or purchasers.
Liz Truss hits out at economists and civil servants as she defends mini-budget
Liz Truss has hit out at economists and supposed “institutional bureaucracy” as she defended her mini-budget a year on.
The former prime minister used a speech at the Institute for Government think tank on Monday to justify decisions made during her brief spell in Number 10, calling it unfair to say she had pursued unfunded tax cuts.
Ms Truss was forced out of office last October after the budget of £45 billion of tax cuts outlined by her chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng sparked an economic crisis.
Inflation rate set to rise again as Bank of England decision on interest rates looms
The rate of inflation is expected to tick back up after months of slowing, in what could be a pivotal reading as the Bank of England considers whether to hike interest rates to the highest level since 2008 or pause them for the first time in 15 meetings.
The ONS will publish August inflation figures on Wednesdsay, with polls of economists suggesting price rises might be gathering pace again.
A surge in the price of oil, as top exporting countries Russia and Saudi Arabia both announced they would cut production, sent the price of many forms of energy and fuel back up during August. That is expected to bring headline inflation above the 7% mark again, with economists projecting a rate of 7.1%, up from 6.8%. If the projections turn out to be accurate, that would be the first time inflation has risen since February.
Market snapshot as shares sink
The FTSE 100 has dipped after starting the day flat. Take a look at today’s market snapshot.
Entrepreneurs: Duo make room for AI to crack £700bn homewares market
Home interiors marketplace Fy! sounds like somewhere tech buzzwords go to breed: it gobbles up social content and uses that, alongside machine learning and a vast vault of data, to give shoppers a personalised experience that lures them to spend more money.
An AI art gizmo on the site lets you make your own home prints, while its “rooms” feature sees users snap their room and upload it to Fy!’s generative AI tool to see their home transformed into, say, Barbiecore or boho — “like an interior designer in their pocket,” and then buy the products.
Some 250,000 rooms have been generated on the site since its launch three months ago. Fy!’s co-founder Tom Beverley has been running a “very data, and machine-learning-led business” since its launch in 2017.
City Comment: The City doesn’t need out of work MPs
The Royal family is in a position to do the nation a great favour, one that could boost business, save the economy and help all of us along the way.
It could remind even Royal sceptics what duty looks like, what it truly means to serve.
The Prince and Princess of Wales are seeking to hire a CEO, someone who can “bring a track record of strategic and cultural leadership in complex, fast-paced settings, and the ability to demonstrate core values of discretion, integrity and diplomacy”.
By complete coincidence, Liz Truss is probably looking for a job.
It is not just her. So far, more than 70s sitting MPs have said they will be standing down at the end of the current parliament.
This is because they really want the chance to give something back. And they think they are going to lose.
The FT reports that head-hunters have been offering up some of the departing 70 for jobs in the City of London, the assumption being that banks are just desperate to have former ministers on their board.
Some present ministers do look like perfectly good City fodder. Rishi Sunak should be available before long. Chancellor Jeremy Hunt built a business before and seems to be competent.
As for many of the rest, well, they look like folk who think they match the job description to help out Kate and William, despite all evidence to the contrary.
The soon-to-be available candidates included admitted bullies whose transferable skills set is merely having failed across several different government departments.
Moreover, if the Tories do get whacked at the election, their claims to understand the inner workings of government will be even more hollow than they are now.
In others words, they look like a ragtag bunch of the sorts of people the City of London desperately doesn’t need.
The Telegraph notes: “The House of Windsor has never attempted an appointment like this before.”
Indeed not. Perhaps they could hire all 70 of them.
Fines for big-four accountancy firms lead spike in payouts to regulators
Accountants have paid more fines this year for failings over audits, with the spike in payments to regulators led by the industry’s biggest names.
According to fresh research from Thomson Reuters, the value of fines imposed is up by almost 30% to £27 million for the year to the end of August. There were 19 fines issued in the 2022/23 period, up from 14 a year earlier.
The Financial Reporting Council is making more use of fines in a bid to lift the quality of audits. It has also beefed up its enforcement team, which employed 64 people in 2022, up from 31 two years earlier.
During the period covered by the research, the biggest fine, £14 million, was levied on KPMG for its audits of Carillion, the failed outsourcer, and Regenersis, an IT company.
Thomson Reuters’ research also found that the accountancy industry is turning to technology to lift standards.
John Hiller, vice president, product management at Thomson Reuters, said: “Audit firms are facing increased pressure with larger regulatory enforcement teams and the threat of large fines.
“Ensuring high audit compliance levels is now vital to preserve the reputation and protect the bottom line of audit companies. Technology can efficiently improve audit quality and enhance compliance levels through data analytics and automated processes, decreasing the time required for complex audits.”
Mondi to leave Russia after agreeing to sell biggest Russian paper mill
UK paper and packaging giant Mondi has agreed to sell its largest Russian plant for around 775 million euros (£668 million) to a Moscow-based property development group.
Mondi’s share price jumped by nearly 5% on Monday morning after it unveiled the deal involving Syktyvkar, its last remaining plant in Russia and the country’s biggest paper producer.
The sale to Sezar Invest, a division of property development firm Sezar Group, will involve six monthly payments in Russian rubles.
