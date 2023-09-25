The Fugees have once again reunited, and this time, they did so at the Global Citizens Festival in New York City.

Billboard reports that the reunion, which happened on Saturday (September 23), took place during Ms. Lauryn Hill’s performance at the venerated festival, which aims to bring awareness to food insecurities.

The outlet also confirms that The Fugees will continue to reunite throughout the year as Hill continues on the tour supporting the 25th anniversary of The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

“The trio ripped through “How Many Mics” with a fervor that made the wet ground seem to disappear from beneath your feet, and the ecstasy continued with a masterful reading of “Ready or Not.” “Killing Me Softly With His Song” brought the crowd back to reality in a beautiful way, with people sharing in the communal joy of experiencing an all-time classic surrounded by Manhattan’s iconic skyline at night,” reported the outlet.

Back in June, The Fugees reunited for what was thought to be their last show ever at the Roots Picnic, which got Questlove all in his feelings — in a good way.

“What A Night. In 1993 an unknown band called the Fugees (at the request of the record label i interned at @ruffhouserecords) opened up for us at #TheTrocodero in Philadelphia—-this was one of their first gigs since signing to a major label,” he began. “They were there to help us celebrate our signing to @geffenrecords. Their #BluntedOnReality got released in early 93. We got our deal in Dec 93 & man…”

He continued: “Now 30 years later & look at us now. What a journey. @MsLaurynHill did us a solid by letting us not only letting us celebrate with her the classic #MiseducationOfLaurynHill but she also made a moment by bringing together her bredren @WyclefJean & @PrasMichel ……in what could possibly be one of the last times we will see this institution together in this setting.”

Back in September 2022, word of a potential Fugees reunion tour had begun picking up steam, but the tour ultimately was put on ice when Pras was hit with federal money laundering charges.

The Grammy Award-winning MC’s legal troubles made it impossible for the tour to continue. The legendary Hip Hop trio performed just one date in New York City last year before pulling the plug.