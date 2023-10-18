The comedy sequel Fukrey 3, starring Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Richa Chadha, and Pankaj Tripathi, has continued its steady run at the box office despite facing competition from new releases.

Fukrey 3 Scores Hit 66 Cr Nett In Week One

Film was off to flyer in advance bookings. Recent success of Dreamgirl 2, Gadar 2 and OMG 2 proved that sequels are almost sure shot formula at box office. Fukrey 3 seems to win box office clash with The Vaccine War by big margin.

Film crossed 8.82 cr net on day one which was a good number. Film failed to grow on day two and collected 7.81 cr. Film grew big on day three and collected 11.67 cr nett followed by impressive 15.18 cr nett. On day 5 national holiday boost took film to to 11.69 cr nett. Film dropped by 60% on Tuesday and collected 4.11 cr nett. Film added 3.62 cr nett on Wednesday and will add 3.12 cr nett today. Film collected 66.02 cr nett in week one.

Fukrey 3 Crosses 81 Cr Nett In Two Weeks

The film had a decent hold on its second Friday, collecting Rs 2.31 crores, even with three new releases – Akshay Kumar’s Mission Raniganj, Bhumi Pednekar’s Thank You for Coming, and Sunny Deol’s son Rajveer Deol’s debut film Dono. Film jumped over 2nd weekend with 2.31 cr, 4.02 cr, 4.11 cr numbers on Friday, Saturday, Sunday respectively and crossed 76 cr nett. Film added 1.41 cr nett on 2nd Monday followed by 1.24 cr nett on 2nd Tuesday, 1.14 cr nett on 2nd Wednesday and 1.05 cr nett on 2nd Thursday.

Film collected 15.27 cr nett in 2nd week which was 77% drop from week one. Film held well despite competition from new releases though trending could had been better.

Fukrey 3 Has Outside Chance For 100 Cr Nett Domestic

On national cinema day, film performed extremely well and should collect close to 5.10 cr nett despite being 3rd Friday. Film added 2.04 cr nett on 3rd Saturday and 2.40 cr nett on 3rd Sunday. Film crossed 9.54 cr nett over 3rd weekend. Film added 1 cr nett each on 3rd Monday and Tuesday.

Film will cross 95 cr nett tomorrow after 3rd week. Now film is heading for certain 98 cr nett lifetime domestic with outside chance of 100 cr nett. Super hit for the budget!

Fukrey 3 has also performed well in the overseas markets, where it has grossed Rs 19.50 crores till date. The film’s worldwide collection stands at 125 crores, making it Pankaj Tripathi’s second film of the year to achieve this feat after Mimi, which had earned Rs 102.50 crores globally.

Fukrey-3-crosses-95-cr-India

Following are the collections for the film:

1st Week:

Thursday: 8.82 cr

Friday: 7.81 cr

Saturday: 11.67 cr (11% drop)

Sunday: 15.18 cr (30% jump)

Monday: 11.69 (23% drop)

Tuesday: 4.11 cr (65% drop)

Wednesday: 3.62 cr (12% drop)

Thursday: 3.12 cr (15% drop)

1st Week Total: 66.02 cr nett

2nd Week:

Friday: 2.31 cr

Saturday: 4.02 cr

Sunday: 4.11 cr

Monday: 1.41 cr

Tuesday: 1.23 cr

Wednesday: 1.14 cr

Thursday: 1.05 cr

2nd Week Total: 15.27 cr nett (77% drop)

3rd Week:

Friday: 5.10 cr

Saturday: 2.04 cr

Sunday: 2.40 cr

Total: 90.83 cr nett

Fukrey 3 is the third installment of the popular franchise that revolves around the misadventures of four friends – Hunny (Pulkit Samrat), Choocha (Varun Sharma), Lali (Manjot Singh), and Zafar (Ali Fazal) – who get involved with a notorious gangster Bholi Punjaban (Richa Chadha) and a quirky don Panditji (Pankaj Tripathi). The film also features Priya Anand, Vishakha Singh, Purnima Sharma, and Natasa Stankovic in supporting roles. Ali Fazal, who had a pivotal role in the first two films, made a cameo appearance in the film.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE: Jawan Set To Beat 25-Year Old Footfalls Record Of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai; To Emerge 2nd Most Watched Shah Rukh Khan Starrer After DDLJ

Fukrey 3 has now a free run at the box office as no big film is releasing till October 20. The film is expected to maintain its steady pace and emerge as a profitable venture for its makers and distributors.

Stay updated with box office collections, box office collections, box office collection worldwide, bollywood box office collection, hindi, tamil, hollywood box office collection.

Sharing is caring!







Facebook







Twitter







Pinterest

Related