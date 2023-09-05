The wait is finally over! The uproarious Fukra gang is back, promising a rib-tickling rollercoaster ride in their much-anticipated movie, “Fukrey 3.” The trailer, unveiled by Excel Entertainment, has left fans in splits and eagerly counting down the days until its release on September 28, 2023.

After nearly a decade, the makers have rekindled the magic of Hunny, Choocha, Zafar, Lali, and Bholi Punjaban, portrayed brilliantly by Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, and Richa Chadha, respectively. The third instalment in this beloved franchise promises to tickle your funny bone like never before.

Excel Entertainment Shares The Much-Awaited Fukrey 3 Trailer

On Tuesday, September 5, 2023, Excel Entertainment hosted a grand event to unveil the trailer, rekindling memories of the iconic horseback entry from the first film.

Sharing the trailer on their official Instagram handle, Excel Entertainment teased fans with the caption, “Hoga kya naya iss baar? Leke aaye hai ek naya chumatkar #Fukrey3 trailer out now.” The social media erupted with excitement, as fans flooded the comment section with praises for the trailer’s concept.

More About the Film

The Fukrey franchise first hit the screens in 2013, followed by its uproarious sequel, “Fukrey Returns,” five years later. Both films enjoyed immense popularity and box-office success. Notably, the initial “Fukrey” movie, crafted on a modest budget of Rs 19 crore, raked in a staggering Rs 50 crore globally.

The genius behind the laughter, director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, returns to helm the third instalment, ensuring the signature humour and camaraderie remain intact. Scripted by Vipul Vig and produced by the dynamic duo of Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar for Excel Entertainment, “Fukrey 3” promises to be a laugh riot like its predecessors.

Originally slated to clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s “Jawan” on September 7, the makers wisely decided to postpone the release to September 28, allowing both movies to shine independently.

