A quick glance at last season’s Premier League table will tell you Arsenal lost six matches en route to finishing second by a five point margin to all-conquering Manchester City. They aren’t leaving themselves with much wriggle room, are they?

Here at a rain soaked Craven Cottage, the Gunners suffered their fourth loss of the campaign. If Mikel Arteta’s side are to topple City, then they’ll need a near perfect second half of the season.

Therein lies the problem for Arsenal; they are anything but perfection right now.

The winter break can’t come soon enough for the north Londoners, who look a team in dire need of a reset.

But the damage may already have been done. Consecutive losses following Thursday’s home defeat by West Ham. One victory in six matches. No matter how you spin it, it’s not championship winning form.

Fulham dealt Arsenal a huge blow to their title hopes as they secured a 2-1 come-from-behind victory at Craven Cottage

The Gunners have now endured back-to-back defeats to cap off their impressive 2023 on a low note in west London

</p> <p>Your browser does not support iframes.</p><div class='code-block code-block-2' style='margin: 8px auto; text-align: center; display: block; clear: both;'> <script type="rocketlazyloadscript" async src="https://pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js?client=ca-pub-5145945401219871" crossorigin="anonymous"></script> <!-- contect 1 --> <ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:block" data-ad-client="ca-pub-5145945401219871" data-ad-slot="7354917588" data-ad-format="auto" data-full-width-responsive="true"></ins> <script type="rocketlazyloadscript"> (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); </script></div> <p>

Fulham were excellent. Marco Silva’s team sensed blood and went for the kill.

They were rewarded for their bravery and resilience. But make no mistake, this wasn’t a smash-and-grab raid; Fulham dominated for much of this encounter.

By the end, they could have won by more. For Arsenal, it is the margin between themselves at the top of the table that is becoming a concern.

Having taken the lead here in west London, Arsenal will reflect on this miserable New Year’s Eve loss with major disappointment.

Five minutes was all it took for Arsenal to fire themselves ahead, Bukayo Saka tapping home from six yards after Bernd Leno parried Gabriel Martinelli’s initial shot into the England star’s path.

Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka had got Mikel Arteta’s men off to a superb start as he tapped home early on to give his side the lead

Mexican forward Raul Jimenez then struck the equaliser to ensure Fulham went in at half time with the scores level

Bobby Decordova-Reid then sent the home fans into delirium on New Year’s Eve as he prodded home to give Fulham a big win

The counter attack was swift and ruthless, mere seconds after the ball left the clutches of David Raya’s palms Arsenal were ahead.

The Gunners should really have strolled home from that point. But something isn’t clicking for Arteta’s team at the moment.

Fulham, coming off back-to-back Premier League losses, were on the ropes. Arsenal should have finished them off.

But credit to Silva’s men, their response was stirring.

Raul Jimenez, back in the side after suspension, should have done better from Antonee Robinson’s cut-back in the 14th minute before Willian fired narrowly wide with a curling effort.

Robinson, in particular, was impressing for Fulham. Working diligently to placate Saka’s threat down the Arsenal right whilst posing his direct opponent and Ben White defensive problems of their own.

Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior struggled against Fulham at left back as Fulham and Decordova-Reid smelled blood

Joao Palhinha versus Declan Rice was an intriguing battle in central midfield. Arsenal recruitment staff like the look of Fulham’s midfield maestro, it’s not hard to understand why.

Table of Contents Toggle MATCH FACTS AND PLAYER RATINGS

IT’S ALL KICKING OFF! MATCH FACTS AND PLAYER RATINGS Fulham (4-2-3-1): Leno 7; Castagne 7, Tosin 7.5, Bassey 8, Robinson 8; Palhinha 8.5, Cairney 8 (Reed 90); De Cordova-Reid 7.5 (Diop 80), Iwobi 7 (Pereira 72), Willian 7.5 (Wilson 80); Jimenez 7.5. Subs not used: Rodak, Tete, Ballo-Toure, Muniz Lukic. Manager: Marco Silva 8 Arsenal (4-3-3): Raya 6; White 6 (Jesus 67, 6), Saliba 6, Gabriel 5, Kiwior 4.5 (Tomiyasu 46, 6); Rice 6.5, Odegaard 6, Havertz 5.5 (Nelson 77); Saka 6, Nketiah 5, Martinelli 5.5 (Trossard 67). Subs not used: Ramsdale, Jesus, Smith-Rowe, Soares, Jorginho, Elneny. Manager: Mikel Arteta 6 Referee: Josh Smith 6 Att: 24,444 Advertisement

Fulham’s deserved equaliser arrived just before the half-hour mark, Jimenez sliding home Tom Cairney’s low cross.

Arteta will bemoan the simplicity of it all. Once Calvin Bassey dispossessed Saka deep inside Fulham’s half, the host’s were level within the blink of an eye.

But this was no more than Arsenal deserved amid a first-half performance not befitting a team who would finish 2023 as league leaders with victory.

Clearly Fulham deserve their fair share of recognition. But Arsenal were disjointed and weary.

Arteta refreshed his team after a busy festive period, Eddie Nketiah made a rare start ahead of the benched Gabriel Jesus, Jakub Kiwior started ahead of Oleksandr Zinchenko – who was carrying a minor calf strain – while Kai Havertz returned from suspension to replace Leandro Trossard.

The fresh legs didn’t make the desired impact, however.

Kiwior, especially, was struggling at left-back. Zinchenko has been criticised for his defensive work in recent weeks; the Ukrainian was conspicuous by his absence here.

It was no surprise then that Takehiro Tomiyasu, who hadn’t played for four weeks due to a calf injury, was introduced at half-time to put Kiwior out of his misery.

Fulham, though, smelt blood. The Cottagers were ahead on the hour, Bobby De Cordova-Reid blasting home after Rice and Tomiyasu both failed to deal with Willian’s corner.

Craven Cottage was raucous. Arteta was just as frantic on the touchline as he tried to rouse his players.

The Arsenal manager’s response was to throw on Trossard and Jesus, who replaced defender White as the Gunners threw caution to the wind.

As the game reached its final 15 minutes, the elements turned biblical – but it was Arsenal in desperate need of divine intervention.

Something just isn’t clicking for Arsenal right now after one win in their last five games in the Premier League before this game

Fulham themselves recovered from a run of three straight losses as they put in an incredible display to shock the title-chasers

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will be concerned to see his Gunners side’s decline in recent weeks as their title blow took a hit

IT’S ALL KICKING OFF! It’s All Kicking Off is an exciting new podcast from Mail Sport that promises a different take on Premier League football, with a show every Monday and Thursday this season. It is available on MailOnline, Mail+, YouTube , Apple Music and Spotify </p> <p>Your browser does not support iframes.</p> <p> </p> <p>Your browser does not support iframes.</p> <p> Advertisement

Rain, hail, swirling wind – you name it – Craven Cottage was splattered with it.

Supporters ran for cover. There was no hiding place for Arsenal, though; their title aspirations on the verge of suffering another crushing blow.

The brilliant Palhinha summed up Fulham’s spirit, celebrating a last-ditch challenge on Saka like he would a goal.

By the time Josh Smith blew for full time, Fulham could have had led by two and had a man advantage.

William Saliba was fortunate not to see red after blatantly pulling back Harry Wilson, who was through on goal, in the 86th minute before substitute Andreas Pereira hit the cross bar from the resultant free-kick.

Fulham end 2023 with one of their performances of the season. Arsenal, on the other hand…