Preamble

Welcome to the Upper-Clásico. Is this the poshest derby in the world? Anyone that has done the 1.5 mile-journey in west London from Stamford Bridge to Craven Cottage – a stadium so in keeping with its surrounds with period features and charming river views – knows that this is not a typical football landscape.

But despite the two clubs not sharing the same division for much of their collective histories, this is a genuine rivalry that goes back to the very beginnings, to the point where, back in 1904, Fulham were offered the first option on the Stamford Bridge ground, their refusal prompting the owner of the freehold, a building contractor named Gus Mears, to found a club of his own: Chelsea.

If they have a shared past, the two clubs are also sharing the same present – the mid-table of the Premier League. Chelsea, in 15th, could rise above Fulham on goal difference with a win tonight to go 12th, the position they finished in last season.

It is now October. Chelsea haven’t scored a league goal since the 25 August. The goal of the month competition for September can’t have been much fun to compile.

Meanwhile …

Anyway, this should be fun. Rarely have Fulham had a bigger chance to get one over their nearest rivals. Blues fans will be hoping a bit of needle can spark their player into action. It’s been a while.

Kick-off: 8pm BST.