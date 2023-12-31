Arsenal travel to Fulham on New Year’s Eve in a bid to return to the top of the Premier League table.
Mikel Arteta’s side had been leading the rest of the pack, but a draw to Liverpool and a 2-0 defeat at home to West Ham on December 28 have caused them to slip down to fourth.
Should Arsenal fail to win against Fulham, it would be three league games in a row, their longest run of the season, but their record against the Cottagers falls in their favour. Fulham have not won any of their last 11 meetings with Arsenal, they have drawn three and lost eight.
Despite an impressive campaign last season, Marco Silva’s side have not been the same threat this time around, largely due to the loss of Aleksandar Mitrovic in the summer, and they have not scored in their last three top-flight matches.
Fulham vs Arsenal
Looking at January, here is a look at some of the transfer rumour mill:
What the papers say
Mohamed Salah remains a target for clubs in the Saudi Pro League but they will have to wait beyond January, according to the Daily Mirror. Liverpool are not expected to agree to a mid-season sale for the 31-year-old forward with bids expected to come in the summer.
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is likely to concentrate on loan deals in January, reports the Daily Mirror. The club needs to offload players before making any signings with reinforcements on the cards after a string of injuries.
Sonia Twigg31 December 2023 13:30
Fulham vs Arsenal
Here are some photos of the fans arriving at Craven Cottage:
Sonia Twigg31 December 2023 13:19
Fulham vs Arsenal
Now here’s a look ahead to who Arsenal might try and sign in January by The Independent’s chief football writer Miguel Delaney:
Arteta has been weighing up which positions to prioritise with a restricted budget, but his side’s recent struggles in front of goal have increasingly convinced him of the need to bolster the attack.
Sonia Twigg31 December 2023 13:15
Fulham team news
Marco Silva has made three changes from the Boxing Day 3-0 defeat at Bournemouth.
Raul Jimenez makes his return following a three-match ban, while Willian, who has also missed the last three matches, is back to play against his former club.
Kenny Tete is on the bench with Timothy Castagne chosen at right-back.
Fulham XI: Leno; Castagne, Tosin, Bassey, Robinson; Palhinha, Cairney; Decordova-Reid, Willian, Iwobi; Jimenez
Subs: Rodak, Tete, Reed, Wilson, Ballo-Toure, Pereira, Muniz, Lukic, Diop
Sonia Twigg31 December 2023 13:05
Arsenal team news
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has made three changes to his starting line up, following the disappointing 2-0 defeat at the hands of West Ham.
Kai Havertz, who was suspended for that clash on December 28 returns to replace Leandro Trossard.
There is no place in the squad for Oleksandr Zinchenko, with Jakub Kiwior starting at left back.
Eddie Nketiah is chosen over Gabriel Jesus to lead the line.
Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli
Subs: Ramsdale, Gabriel Jesus, Smith Rowe, Cedric, Tomiyasu, Trossard, Jorginho, Nelson, Elneny
Sonia Twigg31 December 2023 13:03
Arsenal team news
Arsenal have named their team.
Sonia Twigg31 December 2023 13:01
Fulham vs Arsenal
Here are some photos of the teams arriving at Craven Cottage:
Sonia Twigg31 December 2023 12:48
Fulham vs Arsenal
Arsenal missed the chance to return to the top of the Premier League as they slipped to a disappointing defeat against West Ham amid more VAR controversy.
The Gunners needed victory to replace Liverpool at the summit but lost 2-0 to the Hammers on a night where David Moyes finally landed a victory at the Emirates Stadium.
His West Ham side lost Kurt Zouma ahead of the game and Lucas Paqueta after just over half an hour but hit the front through Tomas Soucek’s strike, awarded after VAR could not determine whether the whole ball had gone out of play in the build-up.
Sonia Twigg31 December 2023 12:45
Fulham vs Arsenal
Here’s a look back at Arsenal’s last match, a 2-0 defeat at home to West Ham:
Tomas Soucek’s opener – awarded after the VAR could not determine whether the whole ball had gone out of play in the build up – and a second-half header from former Arsenal defender Konstantinos Mavropanos earned the visitors a deserved win. Things could have been even better had Said Benrahma not had a stoppage-time penalty saved by David Raya on a night where Arteta applauded the performances of the opposition.
Sonia Twigg31 December 2023 12:30
Fulham vs Arsenal
The Gunners led the way for 248 days during the last campaign before ultimately being caught and passed by eventual champions Manchester City.
Mikel Arteta’s side are once again in among the contenders this season but missed the chance to move back to the summit as they slipped to a 2-0 home defeat to West Ham on Thursday night.
Sonia Twigg31 December 2023 12:15