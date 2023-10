FULHAM will be hoping they can claim their third Premier League win of the season against bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United.

Last time out the Cottagers were beaten at home convincingly by Chelsea, while the Blades are still seeking their first win of the season.

Kick off time: 3pm BST

3pm BST TV/stream: Not available in the UK due to the 3pm blackout

PADDY POWER WELCOME OFFER – Get £40 in free bet builder bets

Follow our live blog below…