Image credit: Supplied

VFS Global, the global leader in trusted technology services that enable secure global mobility for governments and citizens, has announced the launch of its flagship visa application centre in Dubai’s Wafi City. This marks the opening of the largest visa application facility in the world.

The centre was inaugurated by Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism; Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai; and Zubin Karkaria, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the VFS Global Group.

“This milestone is more than just an infrastructure achievement — it reflects the strategic direction Dubai is taking to enhance global mobility, unlock opportunities, and accelerate growth across our visitor and business economy. As we advance the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, seamless access to and from Dubai remains a priority. Visa facilitation is a key enabler of talent attraction, tourism development, and international partnerships — all critical components of our strategy to position Dubai as the world’s most connected and future-ready city,” said Helal Saeed Almarri.

Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri commented, “Today, we witnessed the inauguration of a new milestone in the UAE’s journey of excellence, particularly for Dubai, with the opening of the world’s largest Visa Application Centre. Located in the heart of a city that constantly redefines innovation, this achievement reflects our wise leadership’s directives to reinforce the UAE’s position as a global hub for smart services and to set a benchmark in efficient, high-quality government services. Continuous development is not optional — it is a commitment to a more prosperous future.”

Zubin Karkaria added, “Operating in the UAE since 2004, our journey has been shaped by an unwavering commitment and a strong connection with this dynamic nation and its visionary leadership. Over the past two decades, we have witnessed the UAE’s spectacular growth into a global hub for business, innovation, and technology.

Today, we are proud to launch the world’s largest visa application centre, serving over 200 nationalities in this Year of Community. By collaborating with Emirati entrepreneurs and artists, the centre embodies the multicultural fabric of a country we are proud to call our Global Headquarters.”

A next-gen experience for tomorrow’s travellers

Built to address rising outbound travel and growing expectations around security, accessibility, and convenience, the state-of-the-art centre in Dubai sets a new global standard. Spanning nearly 150,000 square feet, it can handle up to 10,000 visa applications daily — the highest capacity at any single location. The facility is supported by a team of over 400 trained professionals from more than 25 nationalities.

Key features of the centre include:

Tech-enabled self-service kiosks, secure lockers, photo booths, and photocopy stations for last-minute needs

Touchscreen info kiosks, QR code-based check-ins, and automated feedback at each visa desk

Over 400 on-site staff equipped with tablets, along with trained volunteers to assist with forms and kiosks

Airport-style navigation with clear signage, spacious waiting areas, and a buggy service for easy movement

Dedicated prayer rooms, kids’ play areas, and multiple convenience zones to enhance the customer experience

ESG-compliant design, with energy-efficient systems and fast-track lanes for seniors, families, and persons with disabilities

With rising outbound travel from the UAE, personalised services like the Premium Lounge have become increasingly popular. Of the over 200 submission counters, 79 are exclusively designated as Premium Lounges. The centre is also one of the few worldwide — and one of only two in the UAE — to offer the Platinum Lounge, featuring a chauffeur service, end-to-end application support, and a calm, modern environment.

At the core: AI and innovation

From real-time document validation to advanced biometrics, the on-site AI Innovation Hub enables faster, more secure processing. Supporting this are a Digitisation Centre that transforms paper documents into secure digital records and a Global Resilience Center (GRC) that ensures 24/7 operational uptime, data security, and continuity for partner governments.

VFS Global has embedded technology throughout the applicant journey to revolutionise the visa submission process. Visitors use QR code-based e-tokens for check-in, guided by a smart queue management system that includes electronic displays and mobile updates to reduce wait times and manage applicant flow — even during peak hours. By integrating cutting-edge innovation with human expertise, the centre delivers a visa application experience that is seamless, transparent, and efficient.

A vision aligned with the UAE’s future

The launch of the world’s largest Visa Application Centre in Dubai reinforces VFS Global’s commitment to the UAE Government’s ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision. Aligned with the Year of Community 2025, the centre not only sets a new global benchmark in service excellence but also celebrates Dubai’s vibrant communities through Emirati cultural installations.

This flagship facility represents a new model — one that blends breakthrough technology with local values to ensure a future of secure, connected, and community-driven travel.

VFS Global has been associated with the UAE since 2002 as the official visa service provider for Emirates Airlines passengers and has maintained its global headquarters in Dubai since 2013.