• Shafqat Ali, President of the Treasury Board

• Rebecca Alty, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

• Anita Anand, Minister of Foreign Affairs

• Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety

• Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency

• François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Finance and National Revenue

• Julie Dabrusin, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

• Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

• Chrystia Freeland, Minister of Transport and Internal Trade

• Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

• Mandy Gull-Masty, Minister of Indigenous Services

• Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario

• Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

• Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

• Dominic LeBlanc, President of the King’s Privy Council for Canada and Minister responsible for Canada-U.S. Trade, Intergovernmental Affairs and One Canadian Economy

• Joël Lightbound, Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement

• Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

• Steven MacKinnon, Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

• David J. McGuinty, Minister of National Defence

• Jill McKnight, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

• Lena Metlege Diab, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

• Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health

• Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada

• Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

• Maninder Sidhu, Minister of International Trade

• Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario

• Joanne Thompson, Minister of Fisheries

• Rechie Valdez, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism)