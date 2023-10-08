HUNDREDS of banks and building societies have already closed in 2023 and more are coming in the next few days.

Branches of Barclays, Virgin Money, Bank of Scotland are among those affected.

1 Banks including Barclays and Lloyds are set to close more branches Credit: Alamy

It comes as big banks look to move more of their services online and move away from having high street premises.

Data from the UK’s largest cash machine network, LINK, keeps track of any planned branch closures across the UK.

Almost 50 banks left the high street in September including branches of HSBC, Santander, Halifax and Nat West.

We have pulled together a list of all the banks that are closing in October according to the data from LINK and listed them below.

Barclays

Newquay – October, 13

Easingwold – October, 13

Caerphilly – October, 13

Dunstable – October, 13

Ashton-Under-Lyme – October, 13

Dumfries – October, 13

Potters Bar – October, 13

Leighton Buzzard – October, 18

Malton – October, 19

Cardiff – October, 20

Salford – October, 20

Thirsk – October, 25

Norwich – October, 27

Bank of Scotland

Eyemouth – October, 9

Ballater – October, 11

Duns – October, 16

Braemar – October 17

Ullapool – October 23

Aberfoyle – October 24

Newcastleton – October 31

Lloyds

Northampton – October, 9

Kingsbridge – October, 11

Prenton – October, 16

Llanishen – October, 24

Cromer – October, 25

Thirsk – October, 31

Farnham – October, 31

Nat West

Stanmore – October, 10

Tiverton – October, 10

Parkhouse Industrial Estate – October, 11

The Willet Building, London – October, 11

Beckton – October, 12

Weybridge – October, 12

Wickersley – October, 17

Prestwich – October, 18

Tavistoick – October, 18

Alton – October, 19

Exmouth – October, 19

Norwich – October, 31

Wanstead – October, 31

Virgin Money

Derby – October, 17

Wolverhampton – October, 18

Chester – October, 19

Milton Keynes – October, 23

St Albans – October, 24

Cambridge – October, 25

Norwich – October, 26

Cheltenham – October, 30

Swindon – October, 31

What can I do if my branch is closing?

If you rely on the face-to-face contact that is offered by your high street branch, finding out it is closing can be a worrying time.

However, there are a number of ways that you can still access basic banking services when your local branch has closed down.

If you have a local Post Office you should be able to do most basic banking tasks with them.

This will not apply if you need to apply for a loan or open a new bank account, but they should be able to help you with basic banking.

Many banks also offer a mobile banking service where the bank brings a bus to your area where services that are usually available at your branch can be obtained.

Just give your bank a call and they will be able to tell you if they offer that service and when and where the bus will be.

Other banks use buildings such as village halls or libraries to offer mobile banking services.

If you are unsure how to access the services that your local branch used to offer it is best to give them a call and ask what options are available to you.