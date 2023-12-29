There are a variety of payments available for people to take advantage of in the new year including a means-tested cost-of-living payment and a cold weather payment plus more.

Here’s how much you could get in upcoming payments from the government.

Which payments can be expected in 2024?

To see who is eligible for the payments or to find out more information, you can visit the government website.

Cost of living payment – February



The payment will be made to people on eligible means-tested benefits between February 6 and 22, 2024 and is part of a wider support package for households.

It is one of three means-tested cost-of-living payments being made over 2023/24, worth up to £900 in total – £301 was received in May and £300 was received in November by most people who are eligible.

Those who are eligible will be sent the £299 automatically so they won’t need to apply or take any action to receive it.

People are being warned to watch out for any scam messages about cost-of-living payments that are pretending to be from government bodies.

Mel Stride, Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, said: ”We will always protect the most vulnerable, while ensuring fairness for the taxpayer.

“We know that the best way to secure long-term financial security is through employment, so we’re rolling out the next generation of welfare reforms to put thousands more people on a pathway off benefits and into work.”

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: “Inflation has halved, but I know some families are particularly vulnerable to cost-of-living pressures, which is why these payments are so important.”

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) is also encouraging low-income pensioners who are not already receiving Pension Credit to check their eligibility as they could still qualify for the cost-of-living payment in February.

There are a handful of benefits that qualify for the third cost of living payment, including:

Universal Credit

Income-based JSA

Income-based ESA

Income Support

Pension Credit

Child Tax Credit

Working Tax Credit

Cold weather payment – until March 2024



If you receive certain benefits or Support for Mortgage Interest, you can benefit from the cold weather payment.

Those who are eligible will receive the payment automatically and won’t need to apply for it. However, you might need to inform Jobcentre Plus if you have a baby or child under five who comes to live with you.

The payment will be received if the average temperature is recorded as or forecast to be zero degrees Celsius or below over seven consecutive days in your area.

Every seven day period of very cold weather you’ll be given £25 if it occurs between November 1, 2023 and March 31, 2024.

Winter Fuel Payment – January



People who were born before September 25, 1957 could get between £250 and £600 to pay towards heating bills.

Most payments will have been made in November or December but if you haven’t received it by January 26, 2024, you need to get in touch with the Winter Fuel Payment Centre.

Most eligible people will receive the payment automatically and will receive a letter in October or November telling them how much they will be given.

If you get any of the following payments, you don’t need to claim for the Winter Fuel Payment:

State Pension

Pension Credit

Attendance Allowance

Personal Independence Payment (PIP)

Carers Allowance

Disability Living Allowance (DLA)

Income Support

income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA)

income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA)

awards from the War Pensions Scheme

Industrial Injuries Disablement Benefit

Incapacity Benefit

Industrial Death Benefit

However, if you don’t get any of these payments, you will need to claim if you either haven’t had the payment before or you’ve deferred your State Pension since your last Winter Fuel Payment.

Warm Home Discount Scheme



You could be entitled to £150 off your electricity bill this winter.

The payment doesn’t get paid to you and instead will be taken off your electricity bill automatically if you’re eligible.

The discount will be applied to your bill between early October 2023 and March 31, 2024.

If you’re eligible, a letter will be sent to you by early January 2024 but if you don’t receive a letter and believe you’re eligible, you can contact the Warm Home Discount Scheme before February 29, 2024.