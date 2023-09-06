Full list of Wilko store closures released PwC have released the list of Wilko stores which are to close, following yesterday’s announcement that more than 50 outlets are to shut. The administrators say the following stores will close on Tuesday 12 September: Acton,

Aldershot,

Barking,

Bishop Auckland,

Bletchley FF,

Brownhills,

Camberley,

Cardiff Bay Retail Park,

Falmouth,

Harpurhey,

Irvine,

Liverpool Edge Lane,

Llandudno,

Lowestoft,

Morley,

Nelson,

Port Talbot,

Putney,

Stafford,

Tunbridge Wells,

Wakefield,

Weston-super-Mare,

Westwood Cross,

Winsford. The following stores will close on Thursday 14 September: Ashford,

Avonmeads,

Banbury,

Barrow in Furness,

Basildon,

Belle Vale,

Burnley (Relocation),

Clydebank,

Cortonwood,

Dagenham,

Dewsbury,

Eccles,

Folkestone,

Great Yarmouth,

Hammersmith,

Huddersfield,

Morriston,

New Malden,

North Shields,

Queen Street Cardiff,

Rhyl,

Southampton-West Quay,

St Austell,

Stockport,

Truro,

Uttoxeter,

Walsall,

Woking Updated at 06.15 EDT

Jillian Ambrose The number of excess winter deaths in Great Britain caused by living in a cold, damp home climbed by about a third last winter after more than 1 million vulnerable households missed out on government energy bill support, MPs have heard. Fuel poverty campaigners told a parliamentary committee on Wednesday that despite relatively mild weather, the number of excess winter deaths had climbed to 4,706, up from 3,186 a year earlier, as a result of the energy cost crisis. Simon Francis, a coordinator at the End Fuel Poverty Coalition, added that the number of excess winter deaths was likely to rise again this winter because of higher levels of energy debt while vulnerable households were forced to “hope for mild weather”.

Nigel Farage has argued that Howard Davies should have been sacked from NatWest, rather than staying on until next April to be replaced by Richard Haythornwaite. The idea that Sir Howard Davies is being allowed to see out his term as chairman of @NatWestGroup is a classic case of the establishment closing ranks. Both Alison Rose and Howard Davies should have been sacked. https://t.co/edesXORuh0 — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) September 6, 2023

NatWest appoints Richard Haythornthwaite as chair Newsflash: NatWest has announced that (as rumoured this morning) City veteran Richard Haythornthwaite will succeed Sir Howard Davies as its chair. Haythornthwaite, currently the chair of Ocado, will join the bank’s board next January, and replace Davies in April 2024, once regulators give the green light. He’ll be paid £775,000 per year, matching Davies’s current salary. The change comes six weeks after NatWest CEO Dame Alison Rose resigned, over the closure of Nigel Farage’s bank accounts with NatWest’s private bank Coutts. Mark Seligman, NatWest’s Senior Independent Director, points out that Davies had said back in April that he would leave within the year. “At our AGM in April 2023 we announced that we would be commencing the search for Howard’s successor. Today’s announcement follows a rigorous process which I have led along with the senior independent directors from our ring-fenced bank. After careful consideration of a number of high-quality candidates, the Board has unanimously chosen Rick as our new Chair. Rick is a highly experienced Chair who combines a successful commercial career with a deep knowledge of financial services markets and technology, as well as a strong track record of delivery at significant customer-facing organisations.” Updated at 08.42 EDT

The closure of 52 Wilko stores has been described as “another nail in the coffin for the high street” by a customer at a branch in Acton, west London, which is among those due to shut next week. Michael Penning, 74, a business consultant from Acton, who was shopping for paint brushes, told PA Media: “I think it’s a shame, a big, big shame. “It kind of filled a gap Woolworths left, it doesn’t have everything, but it filled a gap, I’m not sure what’s going to fill the void. It’s just such a good place to shop for so many different things. “They’re competitive in price and the quality is pretty good. It’s going to be another empty unit on the high street. “They’ve got their own reasons why their business model is not working, but it must be like for everyone in retail – the pressures from rents, rates and energy. “Big companies are pushing people towards self-scanning, it’s a gentle process to put people towards self-checkout, that’s how it’s all going to go because they want to save on staff.”

The slump in UK housebuilding last month is mirrored across the channel. Housing construction in the eurozone has declined at the fastest pace since April 2020, early in the pandemic, data firm S&P Global reported. As in the UK, rising interest rates and high inflation hit building activity. Dr. Cyrus de la Rubia, Chief Economist at Hamburg Commercial Bank, said: “This is not a good time to be in construction in the eurozone. Especially those companies focused on the housing sector find themselves in a tough spot. Activity has gone from bad to worse with the corresponding PMI output index – excluding the pandemic-affected months in early 2020 – at the lowest level since the Great Financial Crisis of 2008/2009.

In Manchester, a judge has heard that former Co-op Bank boss Paul Flowers suffered a stroke the day before he was due in court accused of fraud by abusing his position. PA Media has the details: Flowers was not present for the brief hearing at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday where he was due to appear accused of defrauding a woman of carpets and by using cheques while acting as power of attorney. District Judge Tom Mitchell adjourned the hearing for a month after being told Flowers had a stoke on August 29, the day before he was first due to first appear in court last week. Elizabeth Ridgway, defending Flowers, a former Methodist minister, Labour councillor in both Rochdale and Bradford, and chairman of Co-op Bank between 2010 and 2013, asked for Wednesday’s hearing to be adjourned. Ms Ridgway said her client had sent an email on August 30 to say he had had a stroke the previous day and had been in hospital. A letter had also been received from the community psychiatric services which said the stroke had impacted Flowers’ mobility and he was struggling to leave his home in Swinton, Salford. Ms Ridgway said the letter asked for Flowers to be given time to recover his physical and mental health. District Judge Mitchell adjourned the hearing to October 4 and asked Flower’s lawyer to update the court on the “prognosis and diagnosis” of the defendant. More details here. Back in 2014, Flowers was fined £525 after pleading guilty to possession of cocaine, crystal meth and ketamine. He was later dismissed as a minister by the Methodist church.

Richard Partington Interest rates in the eurozone need to keep rising for as long as needed to squeeze inflation out of the single currency bloc, the OECD has warned. Publishing the findings of an economic survey of the EU and euro area, the Paris-based club of rich nations said inflation was expected to remain above the European Central Bank’s target of 2% next year. Forecasting a drop in the average rate of inflation from 8.3% in 2022 to 5.8% this year, and 3.2% in 2024, it warned that “driving down inflation will require a continuation of restrictive monetary policy.” The ECB has raised interest rates nine times in succession to a record high, lifting its key deposit rate to 3.75%. Although speculation is mounting the central bank could hit pause on further rate hikes amid concerns over the strength of the economy as households and businesses feel the strain from higher borrowing costs, the OECD suggested continued efforts were required to tackle persistently high inflation. Warning that the outlook for Europe’s near-term economic recovery remained clouded by uncertainty, it said the EU also needed to take greater steps to ensure that tax and spending policies across the bloc were “better targeted and more sustainable”. It says: “Priorities should include renewed efforts to ensure a level playing field, through a consistent and evenly applied state aid framework, as well as a re-direction of EU resources towards support for green R&D, innovation and early-stage support.”

FSB warns of risks posed by ‘hidden leverage’ of hedge funds Back in the world of finance, policymakers have singled out a group of hedge funds as a potential source of market instability. The Financial Stability Board, comprised of the world’s top finance ministers, central bankers and regulators, warned on Wednesday that some hedge funds had “very high levels of synthetic leverage”. In an escalation of existing concerns about the impact of their bets on bonds, the FSB explains that large hedge funds usually spread their borrowing across several prime brokers, which helps diversify their funding sources but can also create hidden leverage in the financial system. Funds use leverage to increase their exposure to a position, leading to higher profits (or losses!). The FSB fears that the build-up of leverage creates a vulnerability that can amplify stress and lead to systemic disruption. They explains: This has been demonstrated by a series of financial incidents, stretching back to the 1998 collapse of Long-Term Capital Management, the 2008 global financial crisis, the March 2020 market turmoil, the 2021 Archegos failure, and the September 2022 dislocation in the UK gilt market. The FT have more details here.

Andy Prendergast, GMB National Secretary, pointed out yesterday that the Wilko staff losing their jobs next week face worrying financial uncertainty: “Every single redundancy is a person who will wake up facing an uncertain future. This needs to be on the forefront of everyone’s minds. “The reality is years of mismanagement have led us here. “We are still doing everything we can secure a deal that would protect the majority of jobs and stores. But this will be of little comfort for those not knowing how they’ll pay their bills.”

Wilko administrators warn of risk of further store closures The administrators running stricken retail chain Wilko have warned that further stores could close, a day after announcing that more than 1,300 jobs are being cut. PwC says “it is possible that further store closures may regrettably be necessary”, as discussions with parties interested in buying parts of the business continue. Last hight, PwC confirmed that 52 Wilko stores will be closed with the loss of over one thousand jobs, plus 299 redundancies at the two distribution centres in Worksop and Newport. Edward Williams, joint administrator, explains: “In the absence of viable offers for the whole business, very sadly store closures and redundancies of team members from those stores are now necessary. “The loss of these stores will be felt not only by the team members who served them with such dedication, including through the uncertainty of recent weeks, but also the communities which they have been a part of.” PwC confirmed yesterday that 52 Wilko stores will be closed with the loss of 1,016 jobs, nearly a month after administrators were called in after efforts to agree a rescue deal failed. Affected staff were due to be told by 10am today if their stores were affected, and expected to keep working for two days after their store closes. Updated at 06.12 EDT

Sky News’s Mark Kleinman reports that City veteran Rick Haythornthwaite is being lined up as the new chairman of NatWest Group, following the row over Nigel Farage’s bank account. Haythornthwaite would succeed Sir Howard Davies, who was already planning to step down by the middle of 2024, before the debanking row erupted. EXCLUSIVE: Rick Haythornthwaite, the former MasterCard chairman, is being lined up as the new chairman of NatWest Group, the taxpayer-backed bank. He will replace Sir Howard Davies, who will leave next year after the controversy over the Nigel Farage debanking scandal. More soon. — Mark Kleinman (@MarkKleinmanSky) September 6, 2023 Haythornthwaite is currently the chair of Ocado, and previously chaired Mastercard from 2006 until the end of 2020. He also formerly chaired Network Rail, where he was criticised for allegedly presiding over a “gravy train” of executive pay excess at the infrastructure company, and energy company Centrica. He also donated £5,000 to Matt Hancock’s failed run to be Conservative leader in 2019, according to Electoral Commission records, which prompted a cronyism row when Haythornthwaite was put in charge of reviewing Armed Forces’ pay and conditions in 2022. Updated at 08.26 EDT