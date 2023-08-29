Shah Rukh Khan, the King of Bollywood, upcoming film Jawan, directed by Atlee Kumar is set to release in less than two weeks time. The film, which also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Dutt and others, is a high-octane action thriller that promises to showcase Shah Rukh Khan in a never-seen-before avatar. The anticipation for the film is sky-high, not only in India but also in the overseas markets, where Shah Rukh Khan has a massive fan following.

Anticipation of trailer is sky rocketed in last few days as film is just 8 days away from release. But King Khan surprised everyone. During ASK SRK earlier today, Shah Rukh Khan confirmed that trailer of Jawan will be out soon and he dropped teaser of next song to surprise all fans.

Ramaiya Vastavaiya Has Vintage Shah Rukh Khan Moves

Shah Rukh Khan in his signature style, open arms and slow motion walk, makes Ramaiya Vastavaiya an instant hit. Tune is catchy and has some fun reference to SRK’s earlier songs like Chaiyan Chaiyan.

Watch the song here:

Jawan Has Intensive Promotion And Launches Lined Up This Week

Today full song Ramaiya Vastavaiya song came out and tomorrow is the grand music launch in Chennai on 30th. Trailer should be launched on 31st August and then it will be showcased at Burj Khalifa same day evening. Meanwhile advance booking should start latest by 1st September. There is also news of launch of one more asset before release of the film on 7th September.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Is Most Anticipated Indian Film On IMDB By Big Margin Over Leo, Khushi And Salaar

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan holds top spot on IMDB among all Indian films. Jawan scored 35.3% on top with big margin as Leo is on 2nd spot with 14.5%. Khushi is on 3rd spot with 8.6% followed by Salaarwith 8.3%. Here are the top upcoming films on IMDB:

1. Jawan 35.3%

2. Leo 14.5%

3. Khushi 8.6%

4. Salaar 8.3%

5. Haddi 7.8%

Jawan is expected to take earth shattering opening worldwide with new records in offering.

