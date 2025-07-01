LLM for functional medicine developed in Malaysia

Emagene.Life, an alternative medicine provider focused on longevity, has unveiled a large language model-based (LLM) platform for functional medicine.

Based on a media release, the LLM-driven platform provides insights into a patient’s unique profile, which can inform clinicians’ personalised supplement and lifestyle recommendations.

It accelerates laboratory data analysis by unifying and standardising blood biomarker data from around the world.

The LLM platform is the product of 18 months of research and development by Emagene’s deep technology company, Avio Health.

Taiwanese startup scores 510(k) for brain surgery robot

Taiwan-based medical robotics company Brain Navi has obtained regulatory clearance in the United States for its neurosurgical navigation robot.

It received a 510(k) clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration for its flagship robotic system, which combines AI-driven precision and robotic automation to support various brain surgery procedures, including biopsies, tumour ablations, endoscopic interventions, EVD placement, SEEG, and Deep Brain Stimulation.

The clearance adds to Brain Navi’s regulatory approvals in Taiwan and Europe, and enables it to market the robotic system to US hospitals and surgical teams.

Daewoong Pharmaceutical to release genAI hospital solutions

Daewoong Pharmaceutical is developing new smart hospital solutions powered by generative AI.

It has signed a memorandum of understanding with two technology companies, Sears Technology and Puzzle AI, to create a line of genAI-based smart hospital solutions that incorporate voice-based clinical documentation, AI-powered medical record automation, and real-time patient monitoring, which will have applications in various healthcare settings.

As part of the partnership, Puzzle AI will provide its voice-based clinical documentation tool, GenNote. Sears will link this clinical note-taking tool to Daewoong’s patient monitoring system, ThynC.

The partners plan to conduct validation studies and promote and roll out their solutions to hospitals in the future.