Funk Flex has never been shy about making his feelings known publicly, and that includes when it comes to DJ Envy as their longstanding feud continues to intensify.

On Friday (October 13), the legendary New York DJ took to Instagram where he posted a viral “Arthur” meme, accompanied by the following text: “Nobody: / DJ Envy: Damn Flex keep posting [sad, angry emoji].”

“WE JUST GIVING A VOICE TO THE VOICELESS THATS ALL! [shrug emoji] @DJENVY ALL GOOD RIGHT? IM JUST TRYING TO PRESENT BOTH SIDES? OK GOOD BUDDY?” Flex captioned the post, rubbing salt in the wound.

The DJ’s latest post comes shortly after Flex chimed in on separate allegations both Envy and his Breakfast Club co-host, Charlamagne Tha God, are facing — which has ultimately rekindled their old beef.

Earlier this month, Flex revealed that he’d been issued a cease and desist letter from attorneys representing victims of a real estate scam that Envy allegedly got involved in, and promised to share details about the lawsuit with his audience.

“BIG DOG? @DJENVY I THINK THEY NAMED U IN THIS $1,400,000 REAL ESTATE LAWSUIT? YOU LAWYER IS OK WITH ME MENTIONING SINCE THIS IS PUBLIC RECORD?” he wrote via Instagram.

That same day, he shared a screenshot of a story about Charlamagne Tha God’s most recent sexual assault lawsuit, which is still pending in court.

“UMMMMM? YOU CAUGHT ANOTHER (NEW) LAWSUIT APRIL 21, 2023? I DONT THINK U SETTLED THAT? @cthagod (AND YOU CALLING PEOPLE PATHETIC?) LET YOUR LAWYER KNOW I CAN TALK ABOUT THIS CAUSE VIBE MAG ALREADY DID? TOMORROW! 7PM! @HOT97,” he wrote.

While Envy has since tried to clear the air, claiming he did not scam old women out of their homes — as previously suggested by Flex and Rick Ross — but simply organized a meet and greet with former business partner, Cesar Pina. He is facing some pretty hefty charges.

“Let me explain some things,” he began during a recent episode of The Breakfast Club. “So Cesar and myself did seminars. Now, the reason I did these seminars is because I wanted to uplift my community. I wanted to teach my community about real estate. Things that I didn’t know when I was buying my first home.

“So I did these seminars and brought industry professionals to all these seminars, whether it was real estate agents from different markets, contractors, money lenders. I even brought Auction.com to actually show people how to purchase houses online.”

He continued: “Now Cesar, if he took money I wasn’t privy to it nor did I even know. But I do understand how people feel if they did give him money because I gave him a lot of money that I didn’t see a dollar of return.

“For anybody to say I was involved, that’s totally not true. I would never. I’ve been on radio close to 30 years and never in my 30 years’ time did I do nothing but try to uplift people… And I would never take a dollar from somebody.”

The Breakfast Club co-host, along with Cesar Pina and his wife Jessica, were sued in July by Anthony Barone and Anthony Martini, and are accused of defrauding them out of $1.5 million over an apartment complex project that never materialized.

The plaintiffs allege they invested in two real estate ventures, the Taylor Company, and Flip 2 Dao, but Envy and Pinas took the money without following through with the project.

Envy was also accused of purchasing a series of properties in Paterson, New Jersey, undervaluing them, and then fixing and flipping them or renting them out.

Barone and Martini claim that the trio used the funds to support their extravagant lifestyles and/or to pay off other investors.