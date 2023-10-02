Funkmaster Flex has re-ignited the old feud between himself and The Breakfast Club co-hosts Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy, after it was revealed that he’d been issued a cease & desist letter.

Taking to his Instagram page on Sunday (October 1), the legendary DJ revealed that he’d been issued a letter from attorneys representing victims of a real estate scam that Envy allegedly got involved in, and promised to share details about the lawsuit with his audience.

“BIG DOG? @DJENVY I THINK THEY NAMED U IN THIS $1,400,000 REAL ESTATE LAWSUIT? YOU LAWYER IS OK WITH ME MENTIONING SINCE THIS IS PUBLIC RECORD?” he wrote in the caption.

That same day, he shared a screenshot of a story about Charlamagne Tha God’s most recent sexual assault lawsuit, which is still pending in the courts as of this writing.

“UMMMMM? YOU CAUGHT ANOTHER (NEW) LAWSUIT APRIL 21, 2023? I DONT THINK U SETTLED THAT? @cthagod (AND YOU CALLING PEOPLE PATHETIC?) LET YOUR LAWYER KNOW I CAN TALK ABOUT THIS CAUSE VIBE MAG ALREADY DID? TOMORROW! 7PM! @HOT97,” he wrote.

Check out all the posts re-igniting their old feud below.

On Thursday night (September 28), Flex brought Rick Ross on to his Hot 97 radio show to premiere the Bawse’s new duet with Meek Mill, “Shaq & Kobe.” While on air, Ross and Flex joked about Envy’s recent real estate troubles.

“Nah, we ain’t selling fake houses!” Ross said. “We not gon’ steal no old lady houses. You going to hell for that.”

The MMG head and Hot 97 DJ compared Envy and the Pina’s alleged scams to con artists attempting to sell the Brooklyn Bridge and the Statue of Liberty. Ross also noted that Tony Robinson’s social media posts listed “all the bad houses they were selling. They took advantage of some old people too. It’s called thievery.”

Flex and Ross joked that Envy’s Breakfast Club co-host Charlamagne Tha God should leave Power 105.1 and come to Flex’s station, longtime rival Hot 97, where he could have a job “washing sneakers.”

Ross also mocked Envy for his claim not to know what the Pinas were up to.

“I heard he just accused his man of taking advantage of him, too,” Ross said mockingly. “You’re doing the fraud, you’re telling on your man? Damn.”

“Dreamchasers over here, house chasers over there,” Flex answered.